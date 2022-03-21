Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo returns Saturday

An emergency can happen at any time. When it does, are you prepared?

From knowing what to do when a tornado strikes, power goes out, a water pipe breaks or fire breaks out to establishing a fire exit plan, checking smoke detector batteries and updating insurance policies, preparedness is key to working through the situation.

These and many more topics will be addressed during the 9th Annual Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo planned Saturday, March 26 at Coweta High School. The event is co-hosted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and Wagoner County Emergency Management and presented by ONEOK.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than four dozen vendors will showcase their products and services to the community in the high school gymnasium and in the outdoor parking lot. Event sponsors include Mercy Regional EMS, Native Oklahoma Insurance, Disaster Restoration Services, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Bob Gilbert Towing, BancFirst Coweta, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Oklahoma, AiroSmith and FNB Coweta.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct a Wagoner County Schools Blood Drive Challenge in the high school wrestling facility from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donate in the name of your favorite school in Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay and help the district earn points for cash awards sponsored by the Expo and BancFirst Coweta. School affiliation is not required to donate.

OBI officials say there is a critical need for blood in facilities all across Oklahoma. Donors who give will receive a special t-shirt and the choice of a ticket to the National Cowboy Museum or Oklahoma City Zoo.

At 9:45 a.m., opening ceremonies will be held in the parking lot for the 2022 Firefighter Challenge, a competition for firefighters to demonstrate their skills, agility and stamina against the clock. The competition is presented by Oklahoma Pipeline Awareness Liaison (OPAL) and begins at 10 a.m. Events will run throughout the day.

A free Kids’ Challenge will give youngsters the opportunity to do what the big firefighters do on a miniature scale.

The Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo is an event the entire family can enjoy. A large crowd is expected as the expo returns following a two-year absence during the height of the pandemic.

“Our vendors are excited to get back to having face-to-face interaction with the community,” said Expo Chairman Sarah Wells. “We want to educate the general public on what to do in the event of an emergency, how to prevent accidents from happening and who to call when those situations do arise.”

“The number one thing we hope to arm them with is information on how to prevent accidents from happening,” Wells continued. “Accidents will happen, and there are things that are not preventable. We want to make sure people have access to resources to help get them through those challenging times.”

There will be non-service provider vendors as well.

While patrons stroll through the gymnasium and parking lot to visit vendor booths and see displays, youngsters ages 12 and under can participate in a fun scavenger hunt.

The expo will feature interactive displays and opportunities to get up-close looks at emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, storm chasing vehicles and helicopters. Patrons can also meet emergency service responders who work on their behalf to keep them safe every day.

There will be helicopters on display from three different agencies including News on 6, Grand River Dam Authority Police and LifeFlight.

Kountry Boys Smoked Q and SKT Concessions will offer concessions outdoors and, of course, there will be door prizes.

“The Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo is a terrific opportunity for patrons to see what products and services are offered in our community and surrounding areas,” said Coweta Chamber Director Christy Wheeland. “Please mark your calendars and make plans to attend!”

Participating vendors include AiroSmith, Inc., AR Exteriors, BancFirst Coweta, Better Business Bureau, Best Quality Roofing & Construction, Blue Sky Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Camp Bandage, Century 21, Cherokee Nation Emergency Management, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Coweta Insurance Agency and Coweta Police Department.

Others include David’s Signs & Designs, Wagoner County Disabled American Veterans, Disaster Restoration Services, Sarah Wells Farm Bureau Insurance, Firstar Bank, FNB Coweta, Freedom Insurance Group, Generator Supercenter, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Scentsy – Diana Harris, LifeShare of Oklahoma and The Locator 911.

Also participating are Mercy Regional EMS, Native Oklahoma Insurance, News on 6 Storm Trackers and Helicopter, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security; Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, RCB Bank, ServPro of Mayes and Wagoner County and Sun Solar Solutions.

Additional vendors include Tulsa Fire Educational Clowns, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner County Health Department, Wagoner County Republican Party and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.