At the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting was ending on April 3, Commissioner Chris Edwards made announcement about a special effort made in Logan County by the Wagoner County Emergency Management task force team.

“A lot of people don’t know about this,” Edwards began.

Edwards got a call from the county’s Emergency Management Director, Heath Underwood, about what the task force did under trying conditions recently. The Wagoner Management team was there to help battle flames in Guthrie and Edmond.

“It’s great we have the resources, equipment and staff who train to roll into an area to offer assistance,” Edwards added. “I’m glad that we have an Emergency Management Director that has a good working relationship with the state emergency director (like this).”

Wagoner County’s team was one of nine different districts to mobilize, but Underwood said there was still enough equipment back in Wagoner County available if they had another battle to wage and fight on two different fronts.

“I am thankful to be able to help those in time of need and for their return,” Edwards praised.

Edwards made the point that the Fire Tax that helps keep Wagoner County equipment and training going was a big plus for Underwood and the task force. Edwards appreciated the community for approving the Fire Tax that paid for such good work in the middle of the state representing the Wagoner County.

It was a job well done that deserved the spotlight this day.

During the regular agenda’s Action Items approved:

The Local Government Consortium for random drug testing.

The Juniper Hills Preliminary Plat of 113 acres in District 3.

The distribution of highway miles in Districts. The changes showed that the county has lost since 2012 over 120 road miles with many being in Broken Arrow.

The zoning map amendment for Sylvia Joy Sharp Trust at 32723 E. 161st St. South in Coweta.

The zoning map amendment in District 3 for Roger Broach to develop a housing addition at the northwest corner of 141st St. and 225th E. Ave., in Coweta.

The zoning map amendment in District 3 for Jesus Perez at 16280 S. 337th E. Ave., in Coweta for two residential units in Coweta Acres.

The zoning map amendment in District 1 for Tamara Gordon at 24400 E. 41st St. South in Broken Arrow to split 15 acres into two tracts.

The zoning map amendment in District 1 for Tyler Newcomb at 27890 E. 71st St. South in Broken Arrow for 4.67 acres into two lots.

Under Old Business Approved:

The fourth and final Fixed Rate Service contract between the Department of Corrections and Community Sentencing.

Under Financial Items Approved:

The Massey & Associates invoice of $13,200 for Appraisal Services related to the Anchor Road Project.

The $6,943.84 for GIS software payment renewal for Wagoner County ESRI Licensing used by Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Planning and Zoning offices. It will be paid out of Use Tax funds.

Under New Business Approved:

A special payroll was declared for a terminated employee that was due or a two percent daily interest rate would begin to add. The funds were approved to avoid the interest compounding.