Wagoner County Election Board: Time to Request Absentee Ballots for 2022 Election Year

Voters interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2022 election year can request an absentee ballot now using the State Election Board OK Voter Portal at okvoterportal.okelections.us.

Applications are also available at the Wagoner County Election Board office, 208 N Lee Ave, Wagoner, OK. or call the Election Board office at 918-485-2142 and they can email or fax you the application. All interested voters will need to submit a new absentee ballot request each year.

For those in the military whether stateside or overseas and any US citizens traveling or living overseas during an election, includes spouses, can receive ballots by email by completing an application at the same webpage listed above.

Samantha Call, Secretary of the Wagoner County Election Board says, “We have many federal, state, and local elections this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,”

June 28th is the Primary Elections and absentee ballots will begin mailing approximately May 16th. Ms. Call says, during a primary election you can only vote for the party you are registered under. There will be a separate Republican and Democrat ballots. If you are registered as an Independent, the Democrat party will allow you to vote the Democrat ballot.