Wagoner County Election Board: Redistricting changes polling locations for some voters
Wagoner County Election Board: Redistricting changes polling locations for some voters

  Updated
Wagoner County Election Board

The Wagoner County Election Board office is located at 208 N. Lee Street in Wagoner, OK.

 Tulsa World

Changes to many voters polling location will occur in April 2022 due to redistricting, according to the Wagoner County Election Board. To prepare for these changes, all voters need to verify that the Election Board has your current home and mailing address on file by March 31. Voters that incur changes to their polling location will receive a new voter ID card in May.

To verify your address, visit the website elections.ok.gov and click on the blue OK Voter Portal tab. Enter in your name and date of birth and verify your address, or you can call the Election Board office at 918-485-2142 and they can verify your address.

Redistricting is done every 10 years based on census numbers. Congressional, State Legislature and County Commissioners meet to re-draw their boundaries so each has equal distribution of the population.

This redistricting will cause the Election Board to adjust some of their precinct boundaries. The new precinct boundaries will be in place starting with the June 28 Primary Election.

