Wagoner County Election Board: Party affiliation changes must be made by March 31

Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation for the upcoming statewide primary election held in June 2022 must do so no later than March 31, according to the Wagoner County Election Board.

Changes of political affiliations are prohibited by law from April 1 through August 31.

Oklahoma is a closed Primary state, meaning that in order to vote in the upcoming June 28 Primary Election, and if necessary, the Runoff primary Election in August, you must be a registered voter of that party to select the party’s nominee.

Republicans can only vote the Republican ballot and Democrats can only vote a Democrat ballot. If you are a registered Independent, you do not belong to a party. However, the Democrat party is allowing Independents to vote the Democrat ballot to help select the party’s nominee.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate in the November General Election.

Voters can change their current party affiliation at elections.ok.gov. and click on the OK Voter Portal tab. Paper voter registration applications are also available at the Election Board office and most tag agencies.

For questions, contact the Wagoner County Election Board at 918-485-2142.