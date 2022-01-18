Wagoner County Election Board gearing up for two elections, see sample ballots

Elections for a one-cent sales tax increase in Coweta and a vote for a new school board seat in Chouteau-Mazie will take place on Feb. 8, 2022.

Voters must be registered and live in the Chouteau-Mazie school district to vote on the school board position, or within the city limits of Coweta to cast a vote for or against the one cent sales tax increase, or One for Coweta initiative.

The one cent sales tax increase will be a repeat of the September 2021 election, which was approved by Coweta voters 72 percent to 28 percent. Due to a technical error discovered by city staff, they have to put it back on the ballot.

The one-penny sales tax increase would be used for improvements on public safety, roads, drainage, parks and other infrastructure. More information about it can be found on its website.