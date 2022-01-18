Wagoner County Election Board gearing up for two elections, see sample ballots

Elections for a one-cent sales tax increase in Coweta and a vote for a new school board seat in Chouteau-Mazie will take place on Feb. 8, 2022.
Voters must be registered and live in the Chouteau-Mazie school district to vote on the school board position, or within the city limits of Coweta to cast a vote for or against the one cent sales tax increase, or One for Coweta initiative.
The one cent sales tax increase will be a repeat of the September 2021 election, which was approved by Coweta voters 72 percent to 28 percent. Due to a technical error discovered by city staff, they have to put it back on the ballot.
The one-penny sales tax increase would be used for improvements on public safety, roads, drainage, parks and other infrastructure. More information about it can be found on its website.
School board Seat No.2 is open for the Chouteau-Mazie Schools district. It’s a five-year term. Levi Hibbard, Chris Carnahan, and Amber Rice are running for the seat.
Sample ballots can be viewed at elections.ok.gov or at the bottom of the online article. Click on the blue “Voter Portal” tab then enter your name and date of birth, then click on sample ballot tab.
Early voting is Thursday and Friday Feb. 3-4 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Wagoner County Election Board office, located at 208 N. Lee Street in Wagoner, OK.
The polls will be open on Election Day, Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.