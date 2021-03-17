Wagoner County Election Board announces polling site change ahead of April 6 election

The Wagoner County Election Board would like to inform voters that the Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Wagoner will not be a polling location for the April 6 general election due to construction at the site.

Voters who have the church location listed on the back of their registration card as their polling location will instead be asked to cast their ballot at the Black Pearl Floating Café located at Whitehorn Cove Marina.

The address for the location is 34561 E 700 Road in Wagoner.

The polling location change is temporary and for this election only.

Election Day will take place April 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a total of 35 candidates vie for municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter. A school board race will also be held in Wagoner.

All registered voters must reside within the city limits of the municipality of which they are eligible to vote to cast their ballots.

Voters with questions about this polling location change or any other polling location site should contact the Wagoner County Election Board at 918-485-2142.