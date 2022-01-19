Wagoner County Economic Development Authority to fund audits for Tullahassee

The leaders of the Wagoner County town of Tullahassee, one of 13 surviving all-Black towns in Oklahoma, are doing everything in their power to revitalize the community for future years to come. That means preserving its history, giving current and future residents an adequate means of life, and most importantly, keeping the community spirit alive.
The Mayor of Tullahassee, Keisha Currin, along with town manager Cymone Davis, have been relentless in their efforts for revitalization. They’ve been at numerous Wagoner County Economic Development Authority meetings, sharing the story of Tullahassee to board members, explaining what’s needed and the costs associated with those needs.
Tullahassee leaders were once again at the WCEDA meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19. One of the agenda items consisted of: ‘Discussion and possible action regarding potential opportunities for assistance for Town of Tullahassee.’
Currin went to the podium and stressed about the importance of the town’s water system — Tullahassee’s only revenue source. She said funds have been tight, and sometimes they will only net a couple hundred dollars worth of revenue per month.
WCEDA Vice-Chair Chris Leffingwell asked Currin about the status of a quote to schedule an audit for Tullahassee. Currin explained the last time Tullahassee was audited was back in 2017. They would need a four-year audit to continue moving forward.
Currin explained that she found a trusted, Certified Public Accountant, registered with the State of Oklahoma, to do the four-year audit. However, Currin said the price came out to be roughly $12,000 in total.
It was a hard pill to swallow for Currin considering Tullahassee has not been making significant revenues. In fact, she explained that they have been in the negatives for at least two years.
Almost like board members already had their mind made up prior to the meeting; they approved a motion to fund the needed, four-year audit for the town of Tullahassee based on the receipt of a quote for the audit not to exceed $12,000. Currin was advised to email the WCEDA with the quoted receipt, and then they can process the payment.
District 2 Wagoner County Commissioner was pleased to put his ‘yes’ vote forward, along with all of the other board members.
“I’m excited to hear this,” Edwards said. “Now that these audits will be brought up to date, that will also make you all eligible for grants and other things. Be thinking of some other projects you may need help on in the years to come. I’m glad this is being done. It needed to be done for a long time. I’m happy for your town.”