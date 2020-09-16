 Skip to main content
Wagoner County drops to No. 11 as Covid-19 numbers continue to slow

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County COVID-19 numbers continue to slow and pushed the county down to No. 11 in the state among the other 76 counties during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County has had 1,35 cases since early March, 1,176 recovered and 23 deaths.

Statewide, there were 970 new virus cases to reach a 72,284 total with 1,033 new recoveries to total 61,026. There were 12 new deaths for a 924 reading.

There are currently 528 hospitalized and 10,334 active cases. A total of 955,312 have tested negative for the disease.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 213 cases, 181 recovered and 5 deaths.

* Coweta: 304 cases, 264 recovered and 13 deaths.

* Porter: 40 cases, 34 recovered and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,858 cases, 2,503 recovered and 31 deaths.

* Catoosa: 114 cases, 100 recovered and no deaths.

* Haskell: 87 cases, 75 recovered and 1 death.

