Wagoner County drops back down to No. 10 in total COVID-19 cases

Thursday COVID-19 update

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County dropped back to No. 10 in the state for COVID-19 cases as Saturday's abbreviated report showed eight new cases, nine new recoveries and no deaths..

Wagoner County's new totals are 1,308 cases since March 1 with 1,144 recovered and 23 deaths, according to the State Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 1,017 new cases to total 68,659. A total of 742 recovered to reach 58,125 and 11 died to raise that mark to 899.

Active cases now total 9,635.

City numbers from Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 205 cases (+2), 175 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 292 cases (no change), 256 recovered (+1) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 39 cases (no change), 32 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,760 cases (+35), 2,409 recovered (+32) and 30 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 111 cases (+1), 98 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 84 cases (+1), 73 recovered (+1) and 1 death (no change).

Breaking News