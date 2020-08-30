Wagoner County drops again to No. 9 as low COVID-19 case numbers continue

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's numbers of COVID-19 continue to drop compared to the rest of the state. As it stands now, Wagoner County is now No. 9 among the 77 counties, according to Sunday's report from the State Department of Health.

During the pandemic, Wagoner County has been as high among the counties at No. 4 and as low as No. 10.

Wagoner County had 10 new virus cases and nine that recovered. There were no deaths.

The county stands at 1,137 cases, 980 recovered and 23 deaths.

Statewide, there were 667 new cases with 326 that recovered and two deaths. The death total is now 799 while cases since March 1 reached 58,020. A total 48,933 have recovered.

There are 8,288 active cases.

City numbers in the county are:

* Wagoner: 176 cases (+2), 145 recovered (+2) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 267 cases (+1), 235 recovered (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Broken Arrow: 2,377 cases (+10), 2,075 recovered (+12) and 27 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 102 cases (no change), 91 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 74 cases (no change), 61 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Porter: 30 cases (no change), 25 recovered (+3) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered (no change) and no deaths.