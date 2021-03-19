Wagoner County District No. 4 receives over $3.5 million Financial Assistance Program loan

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County Rural Water, Sewer, Gas, and Solid Waste Management District No. 4 received approval Tuesday, March 16 for a $3,550,000 Financial Assistance Program loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

The district will use the funds to refinance a significant portion of indebtedness that the district previously incurred for the construction of an eight million gallon per day water treatment plant.

The original financing was through USDA Rural Development and a separate bank loan.

According to Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, the District’s customers will save an estimated $615,800 over the life of the 24-year loan compared to traditional financing.

The loan shall be secured with a lien on the revenues of the district’s water, sewer and sanitation systems, as well as a mortgage.

Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $5.1 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.

“We are grateful to State Senators Kim David and John Haste, and State Representatives David Dean, Kevin McDugle, and Scott Fetgatter, for their support of our financial assistance programs,” said Julie Cunningham, Executive Director of the OWRB.