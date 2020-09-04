 Skip to main content
Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 4, 2020

District Court Records

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 4, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Jerry Joseph Abrams, of Broken Arrow, grand larceny.

Jason Dale Cole, of Porter, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Joshua Wayne Grady, of Wagoner, third degree arson, petit larceny and unlawful sale/discharge of fireworks.

Floyd Denton Hooks, of Hulbert, false declaration of ownership to pawn.

Patrick Allen Moore, of Wagoner, third degree arson, petit larceny, unlawful sale/discharge of fireworks, improperly leaving motor vehicle unattended and failure to maintain insurance or security.

Michael Meal Parvin, of Grove, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Paul Ray, of McAlester, pattern of criminal offenses and larceny of merchandise from a retailer (x2).

Olaf Dwain Williams, of Wagoner, second degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

Kyle Witten, no town given, waiver of extradition.

Ronald Kaufman, of Muskogee, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, driving with license suspended and failure to pay taxes due state.

MISDEMEANORS

Hugolindo Rumaldo Bravo-Morales, driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Deanna Morgan Andrews, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Jennifer Lynn Shoemake, of Coweta, obstructing an officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

Jonathan Newton Timmers, of Broken Arrow, malicious injury to property.

Thomas David Ragland, of Wagoner, driving under the influence and transporting open container of beer.

Matthew James Decker, no town given, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Ashley Katherine Dreadfulwater, of Tahlequah, aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful U-turn/driving wrong way on turnpike.

Charles Welch, of Haskell, driving under the influence and transporting open container of beer.

Britney Neel, of Muskogee, unauthorized use of credit card.

Aaron L. Crowle, of Muskogee, unauthorized use of credit card.

Jaden Ealom, of Fort Gibson, embezzlement.

Carmen Deann Harley, of Wagoner, unauthorized use of credit card.

Larry E. Seymore, of Tulsa, violation of protective order.

Jared Calvin Boulanger, of Broken Arrow, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone calls and threaten to perform act of violence.

SMALL CLAIMS

Burggraf Services, Inc. vs. Shanna Collins, money judgment.

Sherry Lee Stallings vs. Charles L. Stegall, money judgment.

Verl Hoover vs. Shelly Cleaves, et al, forcible entry and detainer.

Oakmont Properties, LLC vs. Sean McLetchie, et al, forcible entry and detainer.

Mary Lynn Totten vs. Shelly Cleaves, replevin.

Dennis L. Wallace vs. Shannon Wiley, et al, forcible entry and detainer.

Dennis L. Wallace vs. Katherine Dearman, et al, forcible entry and detainer.

Roto-Rooter Plumbing vs. Ralph Lopez, et al, money judgment.

Sun Loan Company vs. Joshua Johnson, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Christy McCool, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Ellen Nichole Wilson, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Michael Winterstine, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Robert Newton Startup, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Jason Alan Woodward, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Joshua Anthony Brown, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Amonda Mayes, money judgment.

CIVIL CASES

Moriah Lee, et al, vs. Garrett W. Childress, et al, wrongful death.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Katherine White True, indebtedness.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Mallori Green, indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Peggy Sherrer, indebtedness.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Katrina A. Hunt, indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jennifer Whitaker, indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Christopher Shell, indebtedness.

Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Jeanne Galliengorman, indebtedness.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Sherry Shore, indebtedness.

Security Bank vs. Brad Fieker Properties, LLC, foreclosure.

Midland Credit Management vs. Kristen L. Young, indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management vs. Merna Lynn Bell, indebtedness.

Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Timothy Alan Scott, indebtedness.

Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Donna Renee Scroggins, et al, indebtedness.

Onemain Financial Services, Inc. vs. Haleigh D. Kaiser, indebtedness.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Caleb Paul Knapp and Devin Brooke Sloan

Matthew Benjamin Yates and Emma Fibla

Joshua Lee Hansford and Shelbey Rae Kirschner

Bobby Harris Jr. and Kristin Castleman

Brody Leon Morris and Carla Donette Cross

Shane Michael Migliore and Heather Alyse Cimei

James Aarron Goldstein and Elizabeth Sue Shatzsall

Michael Tyler Pabitzky and Eden Amanda Barber

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC

Brian Brehm vs. Amber Brehm, divorce.

Rolando Mendoza va. Jessica Mendoza, divorce.

William J. Roberts vs. Beth Anne Roberts, divorce.

Beni Jean Groom vs. Don W. Groom, divorce.

Russell Florrow vs. Michelle Florrow, divorce.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Randy D. Watts, et al, vs. Miranda Jean Watts.

Andrea D. Melland and minor children (2) vs. Michael Shane Wynn

Tracy Stacy, et al, vs. Eugene J. Espinoza III.

Wyletta D. Pettit vs. Dewardo Antwan Snoddy

Ashley Rachelle Carter and minor children (3) vs. Stefan D. Castleberry.

Timothy F. Breedlove and minor children (6) vs. Joseph Benton Breedlove, et al.

