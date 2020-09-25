Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 25, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 25, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Elton Maurice Brown Jr., of Wagoner, second degree burglary, violation of protective order (x2) and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Mark Anthony Dugger, of Coweta, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with license suspended and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Bryan Wayne Cole, of Wagoner, possess incendiary device with intent to use unlawfully.
Blake Alan Conder, of Owasso, driving under the influence and transporting open container of liquor.
Aaron Ray West, of Broken Arrow, child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Robert Troy Kerr, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Carlos Carrosco-Mendoza, of Tulsa, left of center.
Joseph Anthony Blasco, of Las Vegas, Nev., DWI.
Zechiel Dewayne Lozer, of Okeene, aggravated driving under the influence and transporting open container of liquor.
Joseph Michael Asher, of Ft. Gibson, acts resulting in gross injury.
Kristnina Lyn Bales Hodge, of Bartlesville, violation of protective order.
Alexi Lynn Sams, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and failure to pay taxes due state.
Holly Michael Susan McManimon, of Coweta, driving under the influence.
William Michael Youngblood, of Broken Arrow, DWI and unsafe lane use.
James Eric Jones, of Coweta, actual physical control.
Rubin Torres-Gonzalez, of Tahlequah, threatens to perform act of violence.
Cindy Woolslayer, of Broken Arrow, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
SMALL CLAIMS
Good Neighbor Realty s. Joseph Tyler Pollard, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Lorie Bandy vs. Eric W. Johnson, money judgment.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Joe Palmer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Theresa Liebman, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Jeremiah C. Hart, et al, vs. Amanda Kay Schrock, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Brent Harrison vs. Jarret Priddy, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Robbie D. Cherry vs. Jerry Holley, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Newrez LLC, et al, vs. Vincent A. Barwick, et al, replevin.
Midland Credit Management vs. Curtiss R. Beck, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Kristine English, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Paige Dannette Morgan, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jeffery Whitman, indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investment, LLC vs. Megan Loraine Toney, indebtedness.
RCB Bank vs. Donald Brent Phariss, et al, replevin.
Midland Credit Management vs. Melinda Holmes, indebtedness.
Lindsey Blankenship vs. Yvonne Deleon, auto negligence.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Nancy Curtis, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kristopher Ryan Young and Savannah Jo Perry
Michael Allen Hansell and Jessica Ann McDonough
Samuel Lee Dewitt and Danielle Elaine Burgess
Michael Dylan Seals and Jalisa Manae Jackson
Hayden Hunt Dennis and Emily Corinne Wallace
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Aaron Michael Coffman vs. Michael Coffman, divorce.
John Burton Appleton vs. Madeline Renee Appleton, divorce.
Darren Wayne Nixon vs. Elizabeth Pauline Nixon, divorce.
Alyssa Smith vs. Raymond Smith, divorce.
Natalie M. Sagely vs. Kevin P. Sagely, divorce.
Brent Buck vs. Katrina Buck, divorce.
Ethan Chase Campbell vs. Sarah Dawn Campbell, divorce.
Jerel Wayne Long vs. Caney Rae Long, divorce.
Karen Sue Dial vs. Richard Eugene Dial, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Caitlin Rene Brown and minor child vs. Christopher Franklin Rose.
Stephanie D. Wykoff and minor children (x2) vs. Megan Elizabeth Brizendine.
Stephanie D. Wykoff and minor children (x2) vs. Christopher Shawn Brizendine.
Skylar Collins vs. Matthew Cole Pruegert.
Kevin P. Sagely and minor children (x2) vs. Natalie Marita Sagely.
Ashley Ott and minor children (x2) vs. Lester Paul Ott.
Penny Marie Smith and minor children (x3) vs. Matthew Ryan Evans.
Jacob Andrew Russell and minor children (x3) vs. Shekina Russell.
Billie Jean Dawson and minor child vs. Jeremy Paul Carder.
