Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 25, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 25, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Elton Maurice Brown Jr., of Wagoner, second degree burglary, violation of protective order (x2) and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Mark Anthony Dugger, of Coweta, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with license suspended and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.

Bryan Wayne Cole, of Wagoner, possess incendiary device with intent to use unlawfully.

Blake Alan Conder, of Owasso, driving under the influence and transporting open container of liquor.

Aaron Ray West, of Broken Arrow, child neglect.

MISDEMEANORS