Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 18, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 18, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Lorie A. Kays, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle and driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Angela Lynn Liggans, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

David Michael Rector, of Coweta, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Wright, of Wagoner, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

MISDEMEANORS

David Neal Sneed, of Haskell, acts resulting in gross injury and public intoxication.