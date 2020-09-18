Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 18, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 18, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Lorie A. Kays, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle and driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Angela Lynn Liggans, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
David Michael Rector, of Coweta, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Elizabeth Wright, of Wagoner, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
MISDEMEANORS
David Neal Sneed, of Haskell, acts resulting in gross injury and public intoxication.
Tiera Lynn Vanco, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Wesley Lee Mullins, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jennifer Lea Simpson, of Muskogee, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
SMALL CLAIMS
Phillip Tosh, et el, vs. Marcy Buchanon, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Jesse Bennett, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Sami Casey, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Nick Bilbay, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Eric Holland, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Ruth Nortey, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Chris Bean, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Clint Pugh, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Hector Barrera vs. Michael A. Finerty Law Office, et al, interpleader.
Shonda Jenkins vs. Jerry G. McCurdy, negligence.
Red Crown Federal Credit Union vs. Timothy K. Wilkas, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Heather Aguilar, indebtedness.
Jim Hardcastle vs. Valley Farms Oneta, LLC, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC, et al, vs. Adrian Davis, indebtedness.
Benchmark Properties, LLC vs. Brittany Webber, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Shannon Robinson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Andrew S. Page, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Marvin Rice, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Monte J. Darst, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Colette Terry, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. vs. David B. Puryear, et al, indebtedness.
Crown Asset management LLC, et al, vs. Andrew Mealer, et al, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC, et al, vs. Bradley David Brooks, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Michael Dustin Owens and Amanda Jean Hill
Scott Anthony Anderson and Stacy Renee Neis
Blake Aaron Gilbert and Emily Ann Murtha
Cory Douglas Merritt and Melanie Elaine Warren
James Allen Larsen and Evelyn Sue Garrett
Timothy Andrew Calvert and Grace Alene Matthews Barnes
Keith Urlin Whitman and Janet Lynn Allen
Michael David Berger and Rebekah Lynn Wilcox
Devon Ray Bulmer and Destiny Renee Wright
Keith Allen Jenkins and Fonda Ledell Catlett
Joshua Scott Furrey and Lacee Quinn Stillson
Aspen Paul Webb and Madison Paige Borden
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Clayton M. Andrews vs. Deanna M. Andrews, divorce.
Holly Button vs. Michael Button, divorce
Daniel Levi Burk vs. Shelly Marie Burk, divorce
Leroy Coke vs. Loney Alene Coke, divorce.
Christopher Capps vs. Christina Capps, divorce.
Kaycee Elizabeth M. Eulenfeld vs. Shawn David Eulenfeld, divorce.
Jaymi Donlon vs. Abram Donlon, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Scott Anthony Cook, et al, vs. Austin Scott Cook.
Allen C. Bowling vs. Robert A. Hines
Susan M. Peckenpaugh, et al, vs. Billy Ray Peckenpaugh Jr.
Amanda D. Rogers and minor children (2) vs. Jason Alan Woodward.
Shelby Nichole Travis and minor children (2) vs. Jared Anthony Deslivey.
Donald R. Foreman Jr. and minor child vs. James Lee Provence.
Christina A. Berry and minor child vs. Traci Lynn Stacy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!