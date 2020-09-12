 Skip to main content
Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 11, 2020

  Updated
District Court Records

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 11, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

Austin Bates, of Edmond, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, second degree burglary and knowingly receiving or concealing or stolen property.

Amber Marie Mitchell, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Tonya Denise Marie Key, no address given, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and attempted escape from arrest or detention.

Marcus Anton Morgan, of Wagoner, failure to register as a sex offender.

Jakob Alan Cassidy Threadgill, of Catoosa, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence.

John Wesley Townshend, of Porter, battery/assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication.

Bryce Alan Benshoof, of Chouteau, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.

MISDEMEANORS

Casey Lee Hutson, of Haskell, unlawful burning.

Isaia Cortes-Hernandez, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Damien Ricardo Jones, no address given, malicious injury to property.

Don Olen Shockley, of Coweta, driving under the influence, driving left of center and failure to maintain insurance or security.

David Allen Lichtenwalter, no address given, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended and unsafe lane use.

Leopoldo Molina-Suastegui, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions and unsafe lane use.

Franklin Edward Robison Jr., of Detroit, Mich., plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.

Jeremiah Clarence Hart, of Chouteau, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, placing electronic communication with intent to cause fear/physical harm/death.

David Kyle Gray, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Joseph Eugene Clark, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.

SMALL CLAIMS

Natural Springs III, LLC vs. Jeremy Garrett, forcible entry and detainer.

Brianna Addison vs. Eric Honeycutt, forcible entry and detainer.

Bob Snodgrass vs. Royce Richards, forcible entry and detainer.

CIVIL CASES

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Douglas Hammons, et al, indebtedness.

Kino Financial Co., LLC vs. Krista Dickover, indebtedness.

Josie Russell vs. Coweta Public School, negligence.

Commerce Bank vs. Tonya Montgomery, indebtedness.

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Dynda Farar, et al, indebtedness.

Dean Allen Shockley, et al, vs. Michael Paul Thompson, personal injury.

TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Lisa Denton, indebtedness.

AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group, LLC vs. Julieanne Schutte, et al, indebtednesss.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Erick Legreg Croke and Jeanne Renee Rush

Jacob Oliver Vunetich and Rhiannon Danielle Rinehart

Michael Aaron Crowson and Amelia Elizabeth Thompson

Brett Michael Butler and Hannah Marie Garman

William Hunter Drake and Sarah Nicole McEwan

Joshua Roy Powell and Jennifer Deann Bonnel

Charles Patrick Kelly Mills and Jessica Lynn Patrick

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC

Monica C. Fury vs. Joshua Wayne Fury, divorce.

Greg M. Day vs. Kimberly Ann Day, divorce.

Christina Mae Drake vs. Kevin Scott Drake, divorce.

Afton Marlene Crow vs. Emmanual Ray Crow

Lavona Brook Salsbery vs. Russell Chingfu Salsbery

Richard William Holloway vs. Ronica Jean Pickens, divorce.

Ronnie Barclow Jr. vs. Savannah Ashley Barclow, divorce.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Brad Alex Hall vs. Mark Justin Hall

Katrina A. Hunt, et al, vs. Justin Frank Pease.

Ella Mae Clark vs. Elton Maurice Brown Jr.

Mavis Barker vs. Cody Pearson

Erika Kay Swake vs. Juan Antonio Ramirez

