Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Sept. 11, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Sept. 11, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
Austin Bates, of Edmond, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, second degree burglary and knowingly receiving or concealing or stolen property.
Amber Marie Mitchell, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Tonya Denise Marie Key, no address given, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and attempted escape from arrest or detention.
Marcus Anton Morgan, of Wagoner, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jakob Alan Cassidy Threadgill, of Catoosa, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence.
John Wesley Townshend, of Porter, battery/assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication.
Bryce Alan Benshoof, of Chouteau, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
MISDEMEANORS
Casey Lee Hutson, of Haskell, unlawful burning.
Isaia Cortes-Hernandez, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Damien Ricardo Jones, no address given, malicious injury to property.
Don Olen Shockley, of Coweta, driving under the influence, driving left of center and failure to maintain insurance or security.
David Allen Lichtenwalter, no address given, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended and unsafe lane use.
Leopoldo Molina-Suastegui, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions and unsafe lane use.
Franklin Edward Robison Jr., of Detroit, Mich., plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.
Jeremiah Clarence Hart, of Chouteau, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, placing electronic communication with intent to cause fear/physical harm/death.
David Kyle Gray, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joseph Eugene Clark, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
Natural Springs III, LLC vs. Jeremy Garrett, forcible entry and detainer.
Brianna Addison vs. Eric Honeycutt, forcible entry and detainer.
Bob Snodgrass vs. Royce Richards, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Douglas Hammons, et al, indebtedness.
Kino Financial Co., LLC vs. Krista Dickover, indebtedness.
Josie Russell vs. Coweta Public School, negligence.
Commerce Bank vs. Tonya Montgomery, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Dynda Farar, et al, indebtedness.
Dean Allen Shockley, et al, vs. Michael Paul Thompson, personal injury.
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Lisa Denton, indebtedness.
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group, LLC vs. Julieanne Schutte, et al, indebtednesss.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Erick Legreg Croke and Jeanne Renee Rush
Jacob Oliver Vunetich and Rhiannon Danielle Rinehart
Michael Aaron Crowson and Amelia Elizabeth Thompson
Brett Michael Butler and Hannah Marie Garman
William Hunter Drake and Sarah Nicole McEwan
Joshua Roy Powell and Jennifer Deann Bonnel
Charles Patrick Kelly Mills and Jessica Lynn Patrick
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Monica C. Fury vs. Joshua Wayne Fury, divorce.
Greg M. Day vs. Kimberly Ann Day, divorce.
Christina Mae Drake vs. Kevin Scott Drake, divorce.
Afton Marlene Crow vs. Emmanual Ray Crow
Lavona Brook Salsbery vs. Russell Chingfu Salsbery
Richard William Holloway vs. Ronica Jean Pickens, divorce.
Ronnie Barclow Jr. vs. Savannah Ashley Barclow, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Brad Alex Hall vs. Mark Justin Hall
Katrina A. Hunt, et al, vs. Justin Frank Pease.
Ella Mae Clark vs. Elton Maurice Brown Jr.
Mavis Barker vs. Cody Pearson
Erika Kay Swake vs. Juan Antonio Ramirez
