Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 9, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 9, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Derek R. McGee, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Cory Levi Vanputten, of Wagoner, second degree burglary, obstructing an officer and public intoxication.

Amy Leann Graves, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Jennifer Marie Thompson-Hood, of Fayetteville, Ark., waiver of extradition.

MISDEMEANORS

Jason Ryan Bowen, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license and unsafe lane use.

Daniel Lee Curry, of Westville, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.