Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 9, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 9, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Derek R. McGee, no address given, waiver of extradition.
Cory Levi Vanputten, of Wagoner, second degree burglary, obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Amy Leann Graves, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Jennifer Marie Thompson-Hood, of Fayetteville, Ark., waiver of extradition.
MISDEMEANORS
Jason Ryan Bowen, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license and unsafe lane use.
Daniel Lee Curry, of Westville, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bryan Rolland Keating, of Wagoner, driving under the influence, violation of driver’s license restriction and speeding on controlled access highway.
Charles Dewayne Reed, of Haskell, driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Michael Raye Thomason, of Centrahoma, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Doyle Hudson, of Coweta, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Mavis Rebecca Barker, of Coweta, stalking.
Franklin Edward Robison Jr., of Detroit, Mich., stalking.
Nahur Santana-Hernande, of Tulsa, threaten to perform act of violence.
Lydia Marie Summers, of Owasso, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kenneth Eugene Byrd Jr., of Coweta, trespasses after being forbidden.
Matthew Alexander-Clou Hardin, of Broken Arrow, actual physical control.
Amanda Kathleen Hewitt, of Broken Arrow, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Blake Hise, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, unlawful u-turn/driving wrong way on turnpike, transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and transporting open container of liquor.
Lisa Rene Phillips Lemley, of Tulsa, violation of clean air act.
Jeffrey Levi Vaughn, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Harvey Edwards vs. Jamie Goforth, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
JP Smith Ent., LLC vs. Matthew Ryan Evans, forcible entry and detainer.
John A. Yates vs. Ray Wright, et al, money judgment.
Doris Ann Norwood vs. Brandon Lee Evans, et al, money judgment.
Dream Team Properties vs. Tammy Clark, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Cambridge Estates homeowners vs. Tomi Woodford, money judgment.
Eugene Osborn, et al, vs. Kimberly Mosely, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Mika Anderson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Stanley Joseph Burkett, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Yolanda Valdez, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Clayton Wayne Bennett, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Monette Lecricia Burr, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Teresa Nickles, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Sage Patricia May Livesay, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jackson Dakota shanks, money judgment.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Robert Delk, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Debra Giangrecco, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Nicholai Archer, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Kenneth Juniel Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
William Jackson vs. Celso Trujillo, auto negligence.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. vs. Vernon Hester, et al, foreclosure.
Megan Ritter Parks vs. Jeffrey Scott Parks, damages.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Marvin Hans, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC s. Tabatha D. Doerr, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Brad E. Ashton, indemnification.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. William C. Remington, indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures 1, LLC vs. Scotty L. Buntin, indebtedness.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Matthew Desilva, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. David B. Kilgore, indebtedness.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Jason M. Shelton, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Chad Decou, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. J. Lenee Carroll, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC s. Allegra Rodriguez, indebtedness.
State of OK Ex Rel OTC vs. Caldwell Medical Group, tax warrant.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Andy L. Hartmeier, indebtedness.
U.S. Asset Management, Inc. vs. Brian S. Brown, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Wanda Wheeler, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Jayme L. Thomas, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dylan Lee Johnson and Evan Caitlin Elizabeth Dalsing
Cody Ryan Luker and Jessica Earlene Butcher
James Owen Randall Fields and Kortney Marie Dobson
Dakota Lee Oney and Kimberlee Sue Bryson
Matthew Robert Bettinger and Curri Faith Chandler
Daniel Anthony Villoni and Kenslie Michele Mullings
William Wade Reed and Charlie Lynn Johnson
Cody Ray Reynolds and Nicole Susanne Lynnora Roberts
Ian Clinton Thomas and Bailey Dawn Eastman
Josiah Levi Hopkins and Kelsey Elizabeth Baucom
Todd Allen Gatewood and Ginger Diane Shaw
Christopher Michael Edwards and Christy Shanay Reitnauer
Robert Buren Morgan and Bernadette Ann Bishop
Taylor Scott Johnson and Emma Jaye Smith
Donald Allen Luce and Jessica Katelyn Page
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Melanie Sue Stilley vs. Gary Wayne Stilley
Darin Briggs vs. Regina Briggs, divorce.
Richard Wayne Keating vs. Michelle Marie Keating, divorce.
Ashely Nicole Russell vs. Billy Frank Russell III, divorce.
Stephanie Phillips vs. Joshua Phillips, divorce.
Trenton D. Vogt vs. Delilah A. Vogt, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Sarah Louise Lagos, et al, vs. Wyatt Ellis
Marc Christian Bailey, et al, vs. John Jerome Aichele.
Christopher Del Burris and minor child vs. Shelby Dawn Joiner.
Melindie M. Rose vs. Adam M. Summitt
Keandra Shante Hooker and minor child vs. T.C. Williams.
Alexandra M. Martin vs. Mark Justin Hall
John Walton Massey vs. Barbara Lynn Jacks
