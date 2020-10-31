Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 30, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Hannah R. Ward, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Enriques Borges Jr., of Melissa, Tex., driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, failure to a maintain insurance or security and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Noah James Cole Crisman, of Tulsa, falsely personate another to create liability and larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Brent Kyle Deacon, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

Jason Maple, of Claremore, unauthorized use of a vehicle.