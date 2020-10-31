 Skip to main content
Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 30, 2020

Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 30, 2020

Wagoner County Court Records

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 30, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Hannah R. Ward, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Enriques Borges Jr., of Melissa, Tex., driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, failure to a maintain insurance or security and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Noah James Cole Crisman, of Tulsa, falsely personate another to create liability and larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Brent Kyle Deacon, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

Jason Maple, of Claremore, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Velita M. Reed, of Tulsa, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee and malicious injury to property.

Temicah Rena Simpson, of Oklahoma City, attempted kidnapping.

Jennifer Smith, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

MISDEMEANORS

Ahmad Rashad Miller, of Muskogee, pointing weapon at another.

Brian Lee Miller, of Inola, unlawful burning.

Jodi Kane Lognion, no town given, driving under the influence.

Levi Clinton Boley, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and violation of protective order.

Levi Clinton Boley, of Coweta, violation of protective order.

Kandice Dawn Brians, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Chance Tyler Kidd, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

James William Lindsey, of Coweta, acts resulting in gross injury and resisting an officer.

SMALL CLAIMS

James L. Sutton vs. Mickey Lee Stone, money judgement.

Natural Springs III, LLC vs. Sierra Laffoon, et al, forcible entry and detainer.

CIVIL CASES

Arvest Bank vs. Lee Dewayne Hilton, et al, indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Crissy Herbst, indebtedness.

Geico Casualty Company vs. Ashley Nikole Benton, auto negligence.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kyle Church, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jayne Swift, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Ginger Higgins, indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Monica Palma, indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Nakoa Dane Gravison, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jefrey Higgns, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Matthew Blizzard, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jeremy Brittain, indebtedness.

Onemain Financial, et al, vs. Craig R. Birdwell, indebtedness.

Estate of Eva Fredrick, et al, vs. Vaunita L. Tackett, et al, fraud.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jill E. Tackett, indebtedness.

Discover Bank vs. Todd A. Bowen, breach agreement/contract.

Synchrony Bank vs. Tamara Gaskin, indebtedness.

Discover Bank vs. Vashni Desonier Frazier, breach agreement/contract.

Synchrony Bank vs. Christina Gregory, indebtedness.

Autovest, LLC vs. Nikisha Reshae Crawford, indebtedness.

Autovest, LLC vs. Marcus Dale Glass, indebtedness.

Ally Financial, Inc. vs. Maggie Walker, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Brye Boydston, indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank vs. Cassie Sadler, indebtedness.

WILDLIFE

Darrell Covington, of Coweta, hunting without land owner’s consent.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Ronnie Barclow and Bridget Yevon Cosper

John Jacob Landis II and Jasey Mae Kenworthy

Curt Donald Schloderer Jr. and Rachel Anna Dobbs

Christian Michael Simon and Madison Nichole Todd

James Tyler Ryan and Heather Kate Legates

John Irvin Morris and Detra Michelle Mitchell

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC

Bobbi J. Alberty vs. Robert A. Alberty, divorce.

Sydney Alexis Julia Frailey vs. Joseph Dean Frailey, divorce.

Rebecca Lynn Miller vs. Thomas Charles Bookout, divorce.

R. Josey vs. S.D. Josey, divorce.

Tamara Rolland vs. James R. Rolland, divorce.

Alisha M. Smith vs. Calvin D. Smith, divorce.

Toni Mendoza vs. Eric Scott Honeycutt, divorce.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Lee-Ann Steinhagen vs. Rhett Ennis

