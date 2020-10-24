Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Ronald Lee Booth, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence, transporting open container of liquor and inattentive driving.
Blake Alan Conder, of Owasso, actual physical control.
Vincente Fonseca, no address given, waiver of extradition.
Timothy Earl Hampton, no address given, waiver of extradition.
Christopher Shawn Brizendine, of Coweta, possession of stolen vehicle.
Carl David Edmundson, of Tulsa, robbery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, reckless conduct with a firearm and threaten to perform act of violence.
Amanda Rose Hesler, of Tulsa, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Tommy Dean Langston, of Tulsa, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
MISDEMEANORS
Ferril Lee Collins, of Tulsa, trespass after being forbidden and petit larceny.
Edwin Alberto Fonseca, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and improper walking on roadway.
Jeremiah Clarence Hart, of Chouteau, violation of protective order.
Philip Allan Weiland, of Broken Arrow, reckless conduct with a firearm.
SMALL CLAIMS
Doris Cantrell, et al, vs. Miles Gibson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Amber Sue Widlund vs. Cheryl Shearer, replevin.
Stonetown Trails End, LLC vs. Lori Sanders, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End, LLC vs. Christopher Harber, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End, LLC vs. Claudette Williams, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Kellie Cartwright, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
American Express National Bank vs. Lindsay Russell Cottrell, indebtedness.
Bank of America, NA. vs. Kevin Andrew Bachelor, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Kevin Andrew Batchelor, breach agreement/contract.
OneMain Financial vs. Rasheena Verner, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Randy D. Spillers, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Michael C. Holland, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Rebecca Sudderth, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. James Mason, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Stephanie L. Blackburn, indebtedness.
Utica Park Clinic vs. Justin David Coats, et al, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Paige Dannette Morgan, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Sharon L. Lang, breach agreement/contract.
Citibank, NA vs. Lee Hilton, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandra Gragg, indebtedness.
George Warren Brinker, et al, vs. The City of Wagoner Oklahoma, breach agreement.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Ronald Goad, et al, replevin.
Midland Credit Management vs. Kimberly Urrutia, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Angela Rangel, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Bryan Underwood, indebtedness.
Absolute Resolution Investment, LLC vs. Caden L. Ellis, indebtedness.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Kristin Spears, indebtedness.
Absolute Resolution Investment, LLC vs. Heather Freeman, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Brian L. Clark, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Joyce M. Johnson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jason W. Owens, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Adam M. Summitt, indebtedness.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC vs. Gerald Michael Bycroft, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Donetta Gunter, indebtedness.
Encentus Federal Credit Union vs. Jennifer Humphries, indebtedness.
Scott N. Harlow vs. Termino, Inc., breach of contract.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Allyson Harrold, breach agreement/contract.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Roben King, breach agreement/contract.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Adam foster, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Stephen Morris, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Nathan Bragg, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Hope I Lowry, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michelle Bowen, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Davette Danielle Phipps, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Autumn Burney, indebtedness.
Kino Financial Co., LLC vs. Michael Farrell Jr., indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Sherry L. Ervin, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Melody Cunningham, breach agreement/contract.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Linna Bennett, breach agreement/contract.
American Express National Bank vs. Kimberly Tucker, breach agreement/contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jimmie Brent Crafton and Rhiannon Sue Wiggs
Woodrow Harris Jr. and Andrea Sherrell Turley
Jacob Steven Swaringim and Sarah Faith McHolland
Dustin Wayne Hendrix and Katrina Naomi Byrd
Glenn Thomas Selby and Kathryn Bennath Newlin
Dalton McKenna Coleman and Mariah Grace Alton
Jeffrey Allen Stuck Jr. and Angela Michele Jones
Rodney Tyler Blake Roberts and Amanda Lynn Martinez
Steve Edward Martin and Chandra Elyse White
Yan Milinkovskyi and Solameeta Angela Pichinevsky
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
John Michael Baldwin vs. Sandra Dee Baldwin, divorce.
Katherine M. Wilder vs Billy C. Wilder, divorce.
Lance Charles Lilly vs. Heaven Lee Angel Brewer, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Mandie Brooke Bell and minor child vs. Steffen Dane Clemmerson
Steffen Dane Clemmerson and minor child vs. Mandie Brooke Bell
Keith Everrett Tyes vs. Danny Caster Jr.
Erica Diane Foster and minor child vs. Steven Dewayne Foster
Janice Kay Foster vs. Steven Dewayne Foster
Amber Sue Widlund vs. Cheryl Shearer
Russandra Goedecke-Barnoscki and minor children (3) vs. Charles Jonathan Barnoscki.
Claudia Sharonda Sutton vs. Corey Terelle Colbert
Kristy Ann Boley and minor children (2) vs. Levi Clinton Boley
Debi A. Roop vs. John Clinton Roop
Piper C. Valenzuela vs. Cara Dawn Thomason
Piper C. Valenzuela vs. William E. Thomason
Ethan Trevor Phillips and minor child vs. Dustin Neil Phillips
