Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Ronald Lee Booth, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence, transporting open container of liquor and inattentive driving.

Blake Alan Conder, of Owasso, actual physical control.

Vincente Fonseca, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Timothy Earl Hampton, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Christopher Shawn Brizendine, of Coweta, possession of stolen vehicle.