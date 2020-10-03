Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Michael Ted Bradley, of Oklahoma City, second degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Randy Dale Burkett, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Ronnie Leroy Hutchins, of Tulsa, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Brandi Leigh Tramel, of Coweta, bringing contraband drugs into jail.

Michael Thomas Hermesch, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence and unsafe lane use.

Kennedy M. Freeth, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.