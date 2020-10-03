Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Michael Ted Bradley, of Oklahoma City, second degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.
Randy Dale Burkett, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ronnie Leroy Hutchins, of Tulsa, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Brandi Leigh Tramel, of Coweta, bringing contraband drugs into jail.
Michael Thomas Hermesch, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Kennedy M. Freeth, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.
Austin Blake Swearengin, of Wagoner, embezzlement.
Rachel Lynn Rose Wilson, of Broken Arrow, distribution of synthetic controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew James Northcutt, no town given, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Christopher Lowater, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
MISDEMEANORS
Casey Lawayne Mills, of Hulbert, reckless operation of a vessel, failure to give information at scene of accident, failure to display number assigned to vessel and obstructing an officer.
Dylan Thomas Wilson, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Marvin Warren Davis, of Wagoner, aggravated driving under the influence.
Tanya Lorraince Gazaway, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Rhonda Kay Moore Carey, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, allowing unauthorized person operating a motor vehicle, failure to wear seatbelt and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremy Benjamin Cash, of Coweta, reckless conduct with a firearm.
Joseph Scott Robertson, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Christopher Pepple, et al, vs. Travis Winnett, forcible entry and detainer.
William David Lord vs. William Kilgore, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dean W. Daniel Rev. Trust vs. Jovon Ranae Andrews, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Sami Casey, money judgment.
Kristine Welch vs. Crystal Mailloux, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Daija Garcia, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Zachary Brown, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Joseph James, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Kyle Million, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Wakel Burks, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Skyler Bailey, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Quicken Loans, Inc. vs. Betty Crawford, foreclosure.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Robyn Gnagy, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Theresa Dale, indebtedness.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Christopher Woods, tax warrant.
National Collegiate Student vs. Joshua G. Bible, indebtedness.
Bank of America, NA vs. Aaron Gene Wood, breach agreement/contract.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Esther L. Stewart, indebtedness.
Orion FCU/Arkansas Empl. FCU vs. Timothy Austin Boyett II, indebtedness.
Arkansas Best Federal Credit Union vs. Stephanie Jean Sharp, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Cathrine Arnold, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristin Spears, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Billy Beck, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. German Ruiz, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Robin L. Rowley, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. vs. Amanda D. Collins, indebtedness.
Mercer Transportation Co., Inc. vs. BBR Transport, LLC, indebtedness.
Red Crown Federal Credit Union vs. Rusty Shane Harris, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Donald Johnson, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Brittney Nicole, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Brian George Washington, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Rhonda Bonanno, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Colton Alexander Rice, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Gary Moore, indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC vs. Jim F. Green, et al, breach agreement/contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Benjamin Pierce-Edward Thrash and Brena Joice Meadows
Matthew Benjamin Shell and Amber Nicole Carver
Brayden Allen Smith and Amaya Van Gemert McDonald
Carl Anthony Smith and Shelby Renee Sullivan
Michael Shane Clark and Amanda Carvellina Collis
Jason Lee Collins and Michelle Renae Taylor
Christopher Aaron Calhoun and Australia Dawn Riddle
Robert Ignacio Ramirez Jr. and Stacey Elizabeth Zuccala
Aaron Robert Brewer and Cydney Jordan Hume
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Tori Renee Powers vs. Steven Michael Powers, divorce.
Mireya Hernandez vs. Lance Buckland, divorce.
P.W. Newman vs. A.J. Newman, divorce.
Russell E. Blue Jr. vs. Kathleen Sue Blue, divorce.
Ashley Cooper-Youngblood vs. William M. Youngblood, divorce.
Kellsie Nichole Epperson vs. Charles Dalton Blain Epperson, divorce.
Jamie Spoerl vs. William Spoerl, divorce.
Jessica Longaberger vs. Mark Longaberger, divorce.
Erin Whitney Marie Morgan vs. James Tate Morgan, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Alexis Nichole Alvarenga and minor children (x) vs. Dimas Paola Alvarenga.
Marilyn C. Baumgartner vs. Gerald G. Baumgartner
William Spoerl vs. Jamie N. Spoerl
Charlotte L. Long vs. Scott Lee Long
Angela Janette Scarborough vs. Gretchen Michelle Stephenson
Mercedes Lynn Easiley-Obayeju and minor children (x2) vs. Brandon Shawn McClure
Cristian Mullin vs. Kelsey Jo Davis
