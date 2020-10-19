Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 16, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 16, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIESLance Jefferson Criner, of Broken Arrow, grand larceny.

Tommy Dean Langston, of Tulsa, kidnapping, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.

James Eric Russell, of Van Buren, Ark., unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, distribution of controlled drugs including possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

MISDEMEANORSShandell Annalese Brown, of Redbird, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, public intoxication.