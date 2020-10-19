Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Oct. 16, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Oct. 16, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIESLance Jefferson Criner, of Broken Arrow, grand larceny.
Tommy Dean Langston, of Tulsa, kidnapping, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.
James Eric Russell, of Van Buren, Ark., unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, distribution of controlled drugs including possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORSShandell Annalese Brown, of Redbird, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Cavell Steven Carpenter, of Redbird, actual physical control misdemeanor, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jose Danilo-Chacon Carranza, of Tulsa, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Tyler Allen Eastmen, of Tulsa, threaten to perform act of violence.
Tayler Paige Flynn, of Wewoka, possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Harold Elwood Hamner, of Wagoner, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Clarence Hart, of Chouteau, violation of protective order.
Laurie Anne Jaye, of Wagoner, obstructing an officer.
Robert Lee Luellen, of Wagoner, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for a yield sign.
Lisa Dianne Nixon, of Oklahoma City, actual physical control and transporting open container of liquor.
Ryan Matthew Oldham, of Wagoner, malicious injury to property.
Fernando Vargos Ramos, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Paul Aubrey Richardson Jr., of Wagoner, possession of controlled and dangerous substance, driving without valid drivers license, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Ann Thomas, of Wagoner, petit larceny.
Bill Charles Wilder, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse/assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Carl James Williams, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, malicious injury to property.
CIVIL CASES Bank of America, NA vs. Donna G. Abel, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Jordan Chelsea Dettlaff, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Clayton L. Henson, indebtedness.
Kino Financial Co., LLC vs. Craig N. Totten, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Travis Nakia Timbrook, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Debbie L. Harris, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Donald Ridenhour, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel OTC vs. Diana K. Robart, tax warrant.
Bank of America, NA vs. Kayla D. Brillhart, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Jared L. Bray, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Anna Kroeker, breach agreement/contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Stephanie Solnok, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Shelly E. Roanhorse, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Vikki Mankins, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Loghan Kay Burt, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Colette Terry, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Peggy L. Tinsley, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Amber Perez, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Dianna Lynn Irvin, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Marina Fadeyeva, indebtedness.
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital Comp. vs. Kara Purchell, indebtedness.
Bank of America, NA vs. Linda R. Davis, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Brooklin Nicole Haney, breach agreement/contract.
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Glenn Seaman, et al, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Sabah Hardani, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Robert Brian Arnold, indebtedness.
Malcolm Deisenroth, Jr. Investments Llc vs. Holliday Sand & Gravel, breach of contract.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Altman, Michael, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank Na vs. Tillman, Vanessa, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc vs. Doyle, Taylor, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Haney, Charles Aaron, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc vs. Waters, Joseph, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc vs. Rehn, Raelynn M., indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSESJohn Willis Lord Jr. and Diane Bonita Coughlin
Lorissa Michelle Lopez and Makenzie Leeclair Flaska
Garrett Lee Andis and Brianna Kathleen Fancher
Gary James Davis and Janice Joan Graham
Brody Ray Deckard and Reagan Hope Dishman
William Garrett Whittiker and Abigail Taylor Holloway
Colton Seth Riley and Lauren Nikole Holmes
Joshua Caylup Hurst and Haley Dawn McLain
Taylor Hawk Meely and Marie Rayne Tanner
Tom Ed Young Jr. and Evette Lynn Morris
FAMILY AND DOMESTICJay Deshields vs. Leslie Deshields, divorce.
Ashley Colston vs. Mark Colston, divorce.
Blanca Estela Romero-Cabrera vs. Emanuel Santiago Aguilar, divorce.
Angela Michelle Stevens vs. Billy Joe Stevens, divorce.
Maier, A.M. vs. Maier, A.D., divorce.
Sheppard, Denise vs. Sheppard, Andrew, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERSZane Brenton Marquette vs. Tony Allen Wright Jr.
Katherine M. Wilder vs. Bill Charles Wilder
Carrie Ann Quigg vs. Joshua Dakota Eckard
Jacee Faye Harding vs. Kennedy Winn
