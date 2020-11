Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 6, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 6 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Derek Ray McGee, of Wagoner, first degree arson.

Twyala Wilkey, no hometown given, waiver of extradition.

MISDEMEANORS

Mark Anthony Colston, of Broken Arrow, assault and battery and domestic abuse/assault and battery.

Stephanie Crawford, of Tulsa, domestic abuse/assault and battery.

Grant Lafayette Darden III, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

SMALL CLAIMS

Thomas Charles Fleenor vs. Jinnon Hearn, forcible entry and detainer.

Julie Bennett vs. Seth Greer, money judgment.