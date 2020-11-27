Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Don Everette Billings, of Porter, cultivation of controlled substance.

Bretza Renah Thomas, of Broken Arrow, harboring fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer.

Delonza Marquette Simon, of Taft, aggravated DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license, transporting open container of beer, failure to keep right and improper stopping.

Ricardo Jiminez-Cierna, of Dallas, Tex., possession of a credit card skimming device (x2) and conspiracy.

Raul Hernandez-Enamorado, of Addison, Tex., possession of a credit card skimming device (x2) and conspiracy.

Samuel Thomas Carter, of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution.