Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Don Everette Billings, of Porter, cultivation of controlled substance.
Bretza Renah Thomas, of Broken Arrow, harboring fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer.
Delonza Marquette Simon, of Taft, aggravated DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license, transporting open container of beer, failure to keep right and improper stopping.
Ricardo Jiminez-Cierna, of Dallas, Tex., possession of a credit card skimming device (x2) and conspiracy.
Raul Hernandez-Enamorado, of Addison, Tex., possession of a credit card skimming device (x2) and conspiracy.
Samuel Thomas Carter, of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution.
MISDEMEANORS
Astaisheia Danielle Bloodworth, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Steffen Dane Clemmerson, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
John Clinton Roop, of Coweta, violation of protective order.
John Clinton Roop, of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence.
Stacey Elizabeth Zuccala, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Shad Eugene Calloway, of Haskell, driving under the influence, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Leah Machelle McDermott, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and driving left of center.
Bill Charles Wilder, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Destin Montez Huff, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Mack James Balinger Caraway, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and driving left of center.
Regina Kay Butefish, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Austin Daniel Kemp, of Coweta, driving under the influence and transporting open container of beer.
Steve Alexander Turner, of Coweta, driving under the influence, transporting open container of beer, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, failure to notify police of concealed weapon by licensee, driving without a valid driver’s license and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
SMALL CLAIMS
Lyndon Alvarez, et al, vs. Darla Ann McGowan, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tommy Thompson, et al, vs. A.J. Willis, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
512 E. Madison, LLC vs. Noell Brown, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End, LLC vs. Christopher Harber, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
US Bank Natl. Asoc. vs. William Raymond Bryk, indebtedness.
US Bank Natl. Assoc. vs. Aaron Wood, indebtedness.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Jennifer Thoma, tax warrant.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Duane Rouse, et al, tax warrant.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Frederick Joseph Sabatini, et al, tax warrant.
Midland Credit Management vs. Heidi Christensen, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Matthew S. Blair, breach agreement/contract.
Department Stores Natl. Bank vs. Tracy Baldwin Ramsey, breach agreement/contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Joshua C. Hughes, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ryan Phillip St. Julien and Ashley Rochelle Applegate
Travis Joseph Ryan Fairchilds and Chelsea Brook Bailey
Benjamin Kaleb Matthews and Mackenzie Lynn Frazier
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Taylor Jones vs. Kylee Jones, divorce.
Erika D. Chacon Rojas vs. Carlos Alberto Duarte Medina, divorce.
Teresa Randolph vs. John Randolph, divorce.
Stacey E. Zuccala vs. Robert I. Ramirez Jr., divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Mark Alan Murphy, et al, vs. Edgar Lee Diaz.
Stacey E. Zuccala and minor children (2) vs. Robert Ramirez.
Donald B. Rhyne vs. Judy Davida Heatherington
