Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 20, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 20, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

MISDEMEANORS

Jadontray Cortez Hooks, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Denise Marie Sokolowski, no town given, public intoxication.

Bill Charles Wilder, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.

Patrick Gallagher, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Beyard, of Coweta, assault and battery.

Ronnie Dale Doggett, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Neil Phillips, of Porter, threaten to perform act of violence.