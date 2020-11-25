Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 20, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 20, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
MISDEMEANORS
Jadontray Cortez Hooks, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Denise Marie Sokolowski, no town given, public intoxication.
Bill Charles Wilder, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Patrick Gallagher, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Beyard, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Ronnie Dale Doggett, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Neil Phillips, of Porter, threaten to perform act of violence.
Daphne Burt, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Alex Daley Fairchild, of Wagoner, carrying weapons.
Lakeicha Natia Thomas, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.
Blaine Tyler Kinas, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Jose Castillo vs. Kissi Kadjo, forcible entry and detainer.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Janeane Matlock, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Susan Williams, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Twila Scott, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Christina Ritchie, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Rick Coates, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Sherry Garrison, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Leslie Reeves, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
US Bank Trust National Assoc., et al, vs. Michael R. Stuck, et al, replevin.
Tulsa Spine & Specialty, LLC vs. Meredith Reta, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Shannon Lee Turner, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Breion Garrett, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Charles Bart, breach agreement/contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Christopher McCarty, indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Jamie T. Gobeli, indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Karla White, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Darren Harvell, indebtedness.
Creditors Recovery Corp vs. Debra D. Brown, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jennifer Palmer, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Melissa Delaine Ezell, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ricardo Fernandez Jr., indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Robert Rider, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Tish D. Conley, indebtedness.
Autovest LLC vs. Timmy L. Kelly, indebtedness.
Citibank, NA vs. Trever Metheny, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. David Hunsperger, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Seth Copes, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Timothy Swenson, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jerry Donelray Ivy and Sharon Rose Ivy
Sydney Isaiah Bayhylle and Dakotah Carinne Hillbolt.
Dace Jordan Wayne Gragg and Madelyne Kate Hallum
Jeremy Wayne Seals and Jamie Joann Larose
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kristeen Renee Work vs. Trent Elliot Work, divorce.
Jeanie Michelle Wirth vs. Daniel Adam Wirth, divorce.
Caragan J. Tillman vs. Michael D. Tillman, divorce.
J.N. Charboneau vs. C.B. Charboneau, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Traci J. Gibbs and minor children (2) vs. Ernest A. Paccillo III
Toni Lynn Mendoza and minor children (2) vs. Eric Scott Honeycutt
Natalie M. Sagely and minor children (4) vs. Kevin Paul Sagely
Alexandra M. Martin vs. Mark Justin Hall
Katie Lynn Johnson and minor children (2) vs. Chadrick Lee Brown
