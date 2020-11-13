Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 13, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 13 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Aaron James Pruitt, of Coweta, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.

Ray Martin Williams Jr., of Muskogee, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Misha Lashalle Hance-Corley-Estes, of Muskogee, possession of stolen vehicle and child neglect.

MISDEMEANORS

Lee Roy Reynolds III, of Fort Gibson, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Anthony Bryars, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.