Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Nov. 13, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 13 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Aaron James Pruitt, of Coweta, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Ray Martin Williams Jr., of Muskogee, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misha Lashalle Hance-Corley-Estes, of Muskogee, possession of stolen vehicle and child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Lee Roy Reynolds III, of Fort Gibson, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Anthony Bryars, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kimberly Kaye Brian, of Altus, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henry Stratton Albert, of Leawood, Kan., larceny of merchandise from a retailer and malicious injury to property.
Diego Sandoval-Palma, of Tulsa, aggravated driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license.
SMALL CLAIMS
Willhoit Properties, Inc. vs. Rachel Pierce, forcible entry and detainer.
Ashley Myers, et al, vs. Christopher Barnes, forcible entry and detainer.
Henry W. Milton Jr. vs. Jamie Johnson, forcible entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company vs. Samantha Pruegert, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Dennis Rankins, money judgment.
Doyal Hoover vs. Randy Shelby, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Justin McMurrian, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Judy James, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Megan Eastman, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Wanda McNack, money judgment.
Rita Harbor vs. Jeff R. Wheat, forcible entry and detainer.
Angela Tyner vs. Lindsay Echols Nazario, money judgment.
Lance Scott, et al, vs. Cody Snodgrass, money judgment.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Taylor Murray, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Amanda Schiel, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Paul Worley, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Jordan Isaac Chezem, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Yliya Kholmatov, forcible entry and detainer.
Janet R. Taylor vs. Rian Alan Vernon, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Discover Bank vs. Danny Parnell, indebtedness.
Citibank, NA vs. Eric P. Alexander, indebtedness.
Andrea Hill vs. James William Ginn, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, NA vs. Audrey R. Miller, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ronald goad, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Deangelo McBee, indebtedness.
U.S. Bank National Assoc. vs. William R. Bryk, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Kathleen Rupe, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ricky Points, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Mellody Jackson, indebtedness.
Truity Federal Credit union vs. Kristin Young, replevin.
Oceanside Mortgage Company vs. Tyrone P. Meadows Sr.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ronnie Keith Davidson Jr. and Amy Joyce Leck
Chance Michael Clements and Jennifer Renee Roberts
Nathan Mark Livesay and Katheryn Faith Shaw
Blake Edward Lagers and Emmie Lue McDonald
William Donald Akehurst and Heather Noelle Lochan
Joseph Scott Watson and Brianna Paige Edwards
Steven Jared Tremble and Linda Jayne Cordova
Dustin Wade Rowbotham and Stormi Diane Dawson
Rolando Raudales Vazquez and Lourdes Victoria Ibarra-Vargas
Danny Ray Godsey Jr. and Melanie Dawn Miller
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Michael J. Meissiner vs. Cassandra A. Meissinger, divorce.
Cory Treece vs. Melissa Treece, divorce.
Katrina Miller vs. Jeffrey Miller, divorce.
De Amber N. Norwood vs. Galen R. Norwood, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Curtis Pilcher vs. Jennifer Nichole Pilcher
Alana Meshea Irene Brown, et al, vs. Alexis Alverangas
Destiny Alexis Root vs. Tristin Blake Hayes
Delilah Ann Vogt vs. Trenton Duane Vogt
Anthony Scott Edwards vs. Christopher Ballard Stanford
Melissa A. Guthrie and minor children (x3) vs. Cammie Martin
Melissa A. Guthrie and minor children (x3) vs. Ladonna Kay Martin
