Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Jan. 8, 2021

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Jan. 8, 2021.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Michael Clendenning, of Broken Arrow, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and assault and battery.
Holland Marie Holland, of Wagoner, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective vehicle.
Mark Justin Hall, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Christopher Ronald Morse, of Nixa, Mo., kidnapping.
Ignacio Munoz, of Modesto, Calif., kidnapping.
Robert I. Ramirez, of Claremore, child abuse.
Jeffrey Levi Vaughn, of Wagoner, third degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Stacey Elizabeth Zuccala, of Broken Arrow, enabling child abuse.
Barry Wayne Antwine, of Wagoner, second degree burglary.
Ronald J. Atkins, of Sapulpa, manslaughter first degree.
Raymond Wayne Hood, of Tahlequah, grand larceny, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (x3) ad oved falsified or unauthorized identification.
Jonathan Micah Howard, of Ponca City, manslaughter first degree.
MISDEMEANORS
Zachary Aaron Sturgeon, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Brittany Marie Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order and threaten to perform act of violence.
Desmond Dion Turner, of Dallas, Tex., knowingly concealing stolen property.
Misty Dawn Barrett, no address given, possession of controlled dangerous substance and destroying evidence.
William Gage Creekmore, of Stillwater, driving under the influence, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of beer and operating a vehicle without a proper license plate or decal.
Kissi Anicet Kadjo, of Broken Arrow, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Austin Lee Snow, of Haskell, malicious injury to property, petit larceny and acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Spencer Adam Taylor, of Coweta, threatens to perform act of violence.
Charles Valentine, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
McKenzie Leighann Pepiakitah, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Mollina Petschke, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Karsina Mesek, of Sapulpa, driving under the influence, transporting open container of beer and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Autumn Dawn Townsend, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Luis Antonio Ramos, of Tulsa, driving under the influence.
Daniel Z. Jensen, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ian Christopher Frisbie, of Broken Arrow, obstructing an officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Demario Clay Bryant, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Timothy Michael Gleason, of Coweta, uttering a forged instrument.
Ryan Tyler Merrill, of Tulsa, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal and obstructing an officer.
Jeffery Scott Santmyer, of Catoosa, violation of protective order.
Dakota Andrew Stach, of Coweta, disturbing the peace.
Jeffrey Levi Vaughn, of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Pam Robinson vs. Tamika Barnett, forcible entry and detainer.
Robert Kelley vs. High Times Growers, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Bank of America, NA vs. Tommy H. Biffle, breach agreement.
Arvest Bank vs. Brenda Thayer, breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management vs. Andrew Ray Shipman, indebtedness.
A Family Loan vs. Mariah Manns, money judgment.
A Family Loan vs. Tammy L. Montgomery.
Gardenwalk Apartments vs. Jeffery Stuck, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Roy Harley Dillingham and Becky Louise Dickey
Dustin Wayne Thompson and Alicia Danielle Butler
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
T.G. Cooper vs. S.A. Cooper, divorce.
Marjorie McKinney vs. Robert McKinney, divorce.
Erin Lee Momoh vs. Babatunji Olawale Momoh, divorce.
Mekko Navarro vs. Tiffany Navarro, divorce.
Michelle Lee Woolard vs. Zachary Lee Woolard, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Gigi Rene Mayes vs. Daniel Downing
Amy Leeann Thomas and minor children (2) vs. Jeffrey Wayne Thomas.
Kelsey Shyla Page vs. Lucas Charles Edward Barlow
Tina Donoho vs. Shannon Sasser
David Hank Searcy vs. Brian Scott Daehling
David Hank Search vs. Chelsea Daehling
Bobby Dale Carter vs. Tiffany Lynn Carter