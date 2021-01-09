Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Jan. 8, 2021

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Jan. 8, 2021.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Michael Clendenning, of Broken Arrow, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and assault and battery.

Holland Marie Holland, of Wagoner, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective vehicle.

Mark Justin Hall, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.

Christopher Ronald Morse, of Nixa, Mo., kidnapping.

Ignacio Munoz, of Modesto, Calif., kidnapping.

Robert I. Ramirez, of Claremore, child abuse.

Jeffrey Levi Vaughn, of Wagoner, third degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.