Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Jan. 14, 2021

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Jan. 14, 2021.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Amber F. Partridge, no town given, waiver of extradition.
Kalon James Taylor, of Coweta, carrying weapon with unlawful intent.
Scott Patrick Williams, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery and plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.
SMALL CLAIMS
Sun Loan Company vs. Johnniece Edwards, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Winterstine, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Leroy D. Smith, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Katie Sessions, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Guy Sinopoli, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jearah Guyton, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
First National Bank of Omaha vs. James Field, breach agreement/contract.
Raychel Van Meter vs. Walmart Stores East, L.P., negligence.
VIP Technology Solutions Group, LLC, et al, vs. Jeff Dewhirst, breach of fudiciary duty.
OneMain Financial Group, Inc. vs. Jay T. Johnson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Donna J. Reguilon, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Caden L. Ellis, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jack W. Wood, indebtedness.
The following entries are for the past two weeks:
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Rosalio Hevnan Torres and Katherine Diaz Mora
Miguel Cortes Cigala and Tonya Kay Coughran
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
T.G. Cooper vs. S.A. Cooper, divorce.
Marjorie McKinney vs. Robert McKinney, divorce.
Erin Lee Momoh vs. Babatunji Olawale Momoh, divorce.
Mekko Navarro vs. Tiffany Navarro, divorce.
Michelle Lee Woolard vs. Zachary Lee Woolard, divorce.
Jamie Buse vs. David Buse, divorce.
Alana Dawn Mindeman vs. Christopher William Chase, divorce.
Dana Starr Beagles vs. Ronald Lynn Beagles
Kelsi Weaver vs. Christopher Weaver
Madison Cheyenne Winkle vs. Cody Lane Winkle
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Gigi Rene Mayes vs. Daniel Downing
Amy Leeann Thomas and minor children (2) vs. Jeffrey Wayne Thomas.
Kelsey Shyla Page vs. Lucas Charles Edward Barlow
Tina Donoho vs. Shannon Sasser
David Hank Searcy vs. Brian Scott Daehling
David Hank Search vs. Chelsea Daehling
Bobby Dale Carter vs. Tiffany Lynn Carter