Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Jan. 14, 2021

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Jan. 14, 2021.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Amber F. Partridge, no town given, waiver of extradition.

Kalon James Taylor, of Coweta, carrying weapon with unlawful intent.

Scott Patrick Williams, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery and plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.

SMALL CLAIMS

Sun Loan Company vs. Johnniece Edwards, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Michael Winterstine, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Leroy D. Smith, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Katie Sessions, money judgment.

Tower Loans vs. Guy Sinopoli, money judgment.