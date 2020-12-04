Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 4, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Joseph Scott Robertson, of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to signal on turning, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to maintain insurance or security, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Brennan Craig Weeden, no address give, waiver of extradition.

Sammy Shade Allen, of Hulbert, trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.