Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 4, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Nov. 25, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Joseph Scott Robertson, of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to signal on turning, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to maintain insurance or security, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Brennan Craig Weeden, no address give, waiver of extradition.
Sammy Shade Allen, of Hulbert, trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Caitlyn Dawn Cutbirth, of Fort Gibson, trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while on probation, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Abner Rizo-Aquino, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
MISDEMEANORS
Michael Alan Francis Mapson, of Wagoner, possession of contraband in jail.
Scott Eugene Melton, of Fort Gibson, violation of protective order.
Crystal Marie Skinner, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Roxana Delilia Daniels, of Wagoner, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency and public intoxication.
SMALL CLAIMS
Karen Sprick vs. Lanterman Tractor, et al, money judgment.
C&C Holdings, Inc. vs. Toni Ellis, forcible entry and detainer.
Carrie Jackson vs. Nakita Rochelle Robinson, forcible entry and detainer.
Ariel Enderlin McDaniel vs. Christopher Blake Gossett, forcible entry and detainer.
Cynthia Lynn Medlock, et al, vs. Sonya Boevers, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. William Andrew Richo, forcible entry and detainer.
Martin Bassett vs. Billy Bloom, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. James Mason, indebtedness.
Fred A. Pottorf, et al, vs. John R. Franklin, et al, foreclosure.
Jim Gladden vs. Wyatt Fulk, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jack Spurrier, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Greg Hughes, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tylee J. Hardman, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Catherine Arnold, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. William Perry-Hunter.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Andrea Raym, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Amber Proctor, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Leslie B. Padgett, indebtedness.
Laura Rojo vs. Bethany Ann Provencher, auto negligence.
State Farm Mutual Auto Ins. Co. vs. Earl Saxton, et al, negligence.
WILDLIFE
State of Oklahoma vs. Brennen Dane Hutchens, hunting without a license.
David Anthony Bowline Jr., of Catoosa, hunting without a license.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Christopher David Zumwalde and Sarah Elisabeth Mills
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Amanda Schrock vs. Jeremiah Hart, divorce.
Ernest A. Paccillo III vs. Traci J. Gibbs, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Julia Nichole Mitts and minor child vs. Jeremy Lee Mitts.
Karen S. Stewart and minor children (3) vs. Megan Nicole Stewart.
Karen S. Stewart and minor children (3) vs. Jamie Daniel Stewart.
Reece Tate Sparks vs. Makenzi Shane Donoho
Christie Diane Hall and minor child vs. Jeremiah Joe Hall.
Destiny Diana McComas and minor children (3) vs. David Allen Paulk.
Destiny Diana McComas and minor children (3) vs. Cassy Essex.
Destiny Diana McComas and minor children (3) vs. Trista Kay Gould.
Destiny Diana McComas and minor children (3) vs. Linda Essex.
Destiny Diana McComas and minor children (3) vs. Jesse Killmen, protective order.
Carol Krutz vs. Duke Eric Hahn
Dallas Renee Olden and minor child vs. Austin L. Poindexter.
Makenzi Shane Donoho vs. Reece Tate Sparks
Bernadette Hart vs. Max Hart
Allison Harding vs. Greyson A. Halsey
Lue Eva Crawford vs. Greyson A. Halsey
