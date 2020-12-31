Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jason Ray Howard-Eklofe, of Tulsa, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution and petit larceny.
Merle Wayne Joshlin Jr., of Catoosa, domestic abuse – assault and battery (2nd) and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
William Dana Reed, no address given, waiver of extradition.
Cory Levi Vanputten, of Wagoner, sexual abuse – child under 12 and child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Jared Calvin Boulanger, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Curtis Westlake, of Coweta, driving under the influence, inattentive driving and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Theodore Yearta, of Broken Arrow, reckless conduct with a firearm.
Chrystal Dawn Hamby, of Bunch, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackery Taylor Deringer, of Porter, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security and speeding in excess of unlawful maximum limit.
Angela Kaye Wilson, of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Marina E. Wade, of Haskell, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Mary Ann White, of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Doyle Lawrence Cox, of Wagoner, assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Dana Allison vs. Chris Rhodes, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Dillon Kaiser, forcible entry and detainer.
Jackie Alana Harding vs. Budget Wrecker and Recycling, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Cinda Vaughan, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Luis Gomez, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Kami N. Kuykendall, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Christina M. Statsmann, indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures 1 LLC vs. David Roberts, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Petr Todirash, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Linda Sweet, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Morgan Taylor, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Frank Savastano Jr., indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Abel Shaw, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Walter Lou Harris III, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Amanda Varner, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michelle Vidana, indebtedness.
Capital one Bank (USA) NA vs. Fred E. Green, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Laura Terry, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Stanley Mitchell Fanning, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Shelby Ellis, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Ashley J. Goforth, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC s. Melodie Jean Flinn, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Tara Dawn Jones, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jeff H. Booth, indebtedness.
Midland Credit management vs. Chontelle L. Wearstler, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Olga Murashov, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Shannon Greenberg, indebtedness.
Prestige Financial Services vs. Marshall W. Wilson, et al, indebtedness.
WILDLIFE
Rhonda Kay Moore Carey, of Wagoner, camping in a closed area.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jake Ryan Sanders and Emily Jean Falleur
David Paul Ross and Sarah Beth Moffatt
Leslie Yates Dameron IV and Lora Ann Edwards
Kevin Todd Peter and Miriah Dawn Clemons
Jack Vincent Spurrier and Heather Amber Shanks
Troy Aaron Enger and Heather Renee Bacon
Zachary Michael Davis and Alexis Jade Cole
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Rhonda Jo Vincent vs. Tom Edward Vincent, divorce.
Ryan E. Dunlap vs. Jennifer N. Dunlap
Steven J. Sheldon vs. Sonja Lilaj, divorce.
Linda M. Engebretson vs. Kevin Neal Engebretson, divorce.
Jerry Vann vs. Beverly Mitchell, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Keith E. Tyes vs. Nakita Robinson
Nicole Renee Scott vs. Cory Levi Vanputten
Shelbi Ann Knapp vs. Merle Wayne Joshlin Jr.
Celest Nichole Garcia vs. Jose Iver/Iber Garcia
Celest Nichole Garcia vs. Ivan Chelo Garcia Sr.
Sandra Faye Antelope vs. Nathanielle Antelope
Christopher Chatman vs. Stephanie D. Bonham