Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Jason Ray Howard-Eklofe, of Tulsa, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution and petit larceny.

Merle Wayne Joshlin Jr., of Catoosa, domestic abuse – assault and battery (2nd) and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

William Dana Reed, no address given, waiver of extradition.

Cory Levi Vanputten, of Wagoner, sexual abuse – child under 12 and child neglect.

MISDEMEANORS

Jared Calvin Boulanger, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.