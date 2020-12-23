 Skip to main content
Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Gary Wayne Adams, no address given, waiver of extradition.

MISDEMEANORS

Crystal Jordan, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Brandon Christopher Voss, of Coweta, actual physical control misdemeanor.

SMALL CLAIMS

Armstrong Bank vs. Dakota Beard, money judgment.

Jose Varas vs. Robert Robinson, forcible entry and detainer.

CIVIL CASES

Justin Hamilton, et al, vs. Gary Pruett, breach of contract.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Delisca J. Cole, breach agreement/contract.

Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Leland T. Melton, indebtedness.

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Steven Fletcher, indebtedness.

Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Allegra R. Rodriguez, indebtedness.

American Express National Bank, N.S. vs. James Ellington, et al, breach agreement/contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jazmine Watson, indebtedness.

AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group, LLC vs. Terry Young, indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management vs. Heather Marie Brown, indebtedness.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cletus Randall Harris and Barbara Lynne Snow Peavler

Maurice Cooks and Jennifer Danielle Weston

Dustin Harrison Cole and Whitney Lynn Gilliam

Philip Basil Powless and Cora Belle Belsher

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC

Charles Ray Turner vs. Sandra Diane Garbin-Turner, divorce.

Laura Marie Summers-Dawson vs. Shawn Allen Dawson, divorce.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Stephanie Dymen Bonham vs. Christopher Chatman

Priscilla Beth Berna and minor child vs. Micah Phillips.

Anta L. Pollard and minor child vs. Joshua Adam Higginbotham.

Jamie Lee Thawng and minor children (x2) vs. Cin Lian Thawng.

Dennis Wayne Hatfield, et al, vs. Mark Winford Hatfield.

