Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Gary Wayne Adams, no address given, waiver of extradition.

MISDEMEANORS

Crystal Jordan, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Brandon Christopher Voss, of Coweta, actual physical control misdemeanor.

SMALL CLAIMS

Armstrong Bank vs. Dakota Beard, money judgment.

Jose Varas vs. Robert Robinson, forcible entry and detainer.

CIVIL CASES

Justin Hamilton, et al, vs. Gary Pruett, breach of contract.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Delisca J. Cole, breach agreement/contract.