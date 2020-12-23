Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 23, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Gary Wayne Adams, no address given, waiver of extradition.
MISDEMEANORS
Crystal Jordan, of Tulsa, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Brandon Christopher Voss, of Coweta, actual physical control misdemeanor.
SMALL CLAIMS
Armstrong Bank vs. Dakota Beard, money judgment.
Jose Varas vs. Robert Robinson, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Justin Hamilton, et al, vs. Gary Pruett, breach of contract.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Delisca J. Cole, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Leland T. Melton, indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Steven Fletcher, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Allegra R. Rodriguez, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank, N.S. vs. James Ellington, et al, breach agreement/contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jazmine Watson, indebtedness.
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group, LLC vs. Terry Young, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Heather Marie Brown, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cletus Randall Harris and Barbara Lynne Snow Peavler
Maurice Cooks and Jennifer Danielle Weston
Dustin Harrison Cole and Whitney Lynn Gilliam
Philip Basil Powless and Cora Belle Belsher
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Charles Ray Turner vs. Sandra Diane Garbin-Turner, divorce.
Laura Marie Summers-Dawson vs. Shawn Allen Dawson, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Stephanie Dymen Bonham vs. Christopher Chatman
Priscilla Beth Berna and minor child vs. Micah Phillips.
Anta L. Pollard and minor child vs. Joshua Adam Higginbotham.
Jamie Lee Thawng and minor children (x2) vs. Cin Lian Thawng.
Dennis Wayne Hatfield, et al, vs. Mark Winford Hatfield.