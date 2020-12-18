Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 18, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 18, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Eric Courtaway, of Tulsa, first degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted burglary first degree and threaten to perform act of violence.

Hiest Liberty Hart, of Broken Arrow, shooting with intent to kill (x3), second degree arson, second degree burglary and threaten to perform act of violence.

John Matthew James, of Wagoner, forcible sodomy, lewd molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Terry Wayne Mullen, of Haskell, driving under the influence, violation of license restriction, failure to stop for yield sign and driving under suspension (first offense).

Jordan Tristine Porter, no town given, first degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted burglary first degree and threaten to perform act of violence.