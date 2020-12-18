Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 18, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 18, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Eric Courtaway, of Tulsa, first degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted burglary first degree and threaten to perform act of violence.
Hiest Liberty Hart, of Broken Arrow, shooting with intent to kill (x3), second degree arson, second degree burglary and threaten to perform act of violence.
John Matthew James, of Wagoner, forcible sodomy, lewd molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Terry Wayne Mullen, of Haskell, driving under the influence, violation of license restriction, failure to stop for yield sign and driving under suspension (first offense).
Jordan Tristine Porter, no town given, first degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted burglary first degree and threaten to perform act of violence.
Deandre R. Kendrick, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and injury to property.
MISDEMEANORS
Kenneth Foster, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespass after being forbidden, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd Chadwick Cotner, of Broken Arrow, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
SMALL CLAIMS
El Dorado Village, LLC vs. Kim Hopper-Southern, forcible entry and detainer.
Wilhoit Properties, et al, vs. Brandi Anderson, forcible entry and detainer.
Lisa Kerr vs. Ryan Rike, et al, money judgment.
RBI Enterprises, LLC vs. Caleb Stewart, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Melissa Achzet, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Michael Blair, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Kenneth Juniel Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Melissa Evans, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Heather Taber, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Nicholai Archer, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Blaine Tyler Kinas, forcible entry and detainer.
Capital Property Holdings vs. Phillip Harper, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Johanna Woods, LLC vs. Corey Scuggins, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Johanna Woods, LLC vs. Steven Matlock, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Johanna Woods, LLC vs. Amber Howard, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Johanna Woods, LLC vs. Martha Marquez, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End, LLC vs. William Henderson, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Jasmine Roxanne Ross vs. Maria Elise Gaines, negligence.
National Disaster Restoration, LLC vs. Brett’s Mobile Welding and Fence, LLC, breach of contract.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Andrew Hartmeier, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Robert M. Knight, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Amanda Hancock, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Joshua Watts, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Brandon Freiwald, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Chad Higgins, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Chad Higgins, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michelle Cagle, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Deanne R. Kirsch, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristin Spears, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tony Carman, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Jeremy M. Bridgwater, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Cathrine Arnold, indebtedness.
Planet Home Lending, LLC vs. Garrett Leon Gann, foreclosure.
Upgrade Grantor Certificate vs. Dennis Rainbolt, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Terry L. Godson, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Trystian Anthony Shireman and Kassidy Lee Daniels
Colton Wayne Nail and Cori Lynn North
John Francis Clements and Taylor Michelle Clements
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kristen Christiane Robertson vs. Frank Robertson, divorce.
Melissa Alexandria Patrick vs. Ryan Tyler Patrick, divorce.
Jana Ree vs. Carlton Ree, divorce.
Lucas Alan Lovett vs. Paige Leanne Lovett, divorce.
L.A. Umsted vs. M.L. Umsted, disburse settlement funds.
Eric Michael Andrist vs. Becky Lea Andrist, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Stephanie Nicole Bradley and minor children (2) vs. Christina White.
Stacey E. Zuccala and minor children (2) vs. Robert Ramirez
