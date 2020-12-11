Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 11, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 11, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

FELONIES

Nicholas John Dill, of Coweta, assault and battery upon a police officer and malicious injury to property.

Megan Anna Bergan, no town given, child endangerment by driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), change lanes unsafely on turnpike and failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicle.

Michael Allen Stillwell, of Tahlequah, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of liquor and driving under suspension (first offense).