Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Dec. 11, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Dec. 11, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Nicholas John Dill, of Coweta, assault and battery upon a police officer and malicious injury to property.
Megan Anna Bergan, no town given, child endangerment by driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), change lanes unsafely on turnpike and failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicle.
Michael Allen Stillwell, of Tahlequah, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of liquor and driving under suspension (first offense).
Seth Andrew Chavez Isbell, of Broken Arrow, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, failure to carry valid insurance verification form, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
MISDEMEANORS
Kevin Michael Newman, of Tulsa, attempted breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
James Bryce Outcalt, of Sallisaw, obstructing an officer.
SMALL CLAIMS
The Oaks Mobile Home Park vs. Wendell Buckmaster, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Heather Pierson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Christopher Rockwell, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Joshua E. Smith, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jeffery Stuck, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Stephanie Whitner, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Daquavis Mosley, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Mikel Matlock, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jaronda Gaulden, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Robert Startup, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Quennetta Irons, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Steven Farr, money judgment.
A Family Loan vs. Carlos Thomas, money judgment.
A Family Loan vs. Christy McCool, money judgment.
A Family Loan vs. Linda Sue Dickey, money judgment.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Ashley Berry, forcible entry and detainer.
Brittney Danielle Meardy vs. Steven Ray Smith, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Gilbert Griffin vs. Kendra Coffey, auto negligence.
Bank of America, NA vs. Randy Owen Geller, indebtedness.
Bank of America, NA vs. Lalena Amour Darst, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Kelsey Bender, breach agreement/contract.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Blake M. Wilhelm, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma vs. Lavern Hansen, et al, tax warrant.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Robert Edward Johns and Ivona Maria Gama DeFigueiredo
Braden Randall Meadows and Bailey Dawn Martin
Jabe Michael Guevin and Kayla Josephine Londagin
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Andrea Deanne Melland vs. Jeremy Gerber, divorce.
Paige M. Priddy vs. Bradley S. Sutterfield, divorce.
Sarah Lynn Farbro vs. Ernest Lee Farbro II, divorce.
Justin Curtis Burns vs. Dani Marie Pittman, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Duke Eric Hahn, et al, vs. Carol Krutz
Reece Tate Sparks vs. Makenzi Shane Donoho
Addy-Jobe Gummel and minor children (2) vs. Matthew Shelton
Austin Reed Gore, et al, vs. Natasha Jada Ojeda
Jamie L. Roberson vs. Octavius Ormond Roberson, divorce.
Chassie Bryant vs. Jeff Santmyer
