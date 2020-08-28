Wagoner County District Court Records for the period ending Aug. 28, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Aug. 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Felciciano Dejesus Yuman, of Tulsa, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, escape from arrest or detention, assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Aaron Dakota Dudley, of Wagoner, solicits sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology.
Jacquie Gwyn, of Coweta, enabling child sexual abuse.
Michael Shawn Gwyn, of Coweta, child sexual abuse (two counts).
Carl Jones III, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, transporting open container of beer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a license cancelled, suspended or revoked and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Amie Delane Maxwell of Muskogee, unauthorized use of a vehicle, taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Graham Nash, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nathan Montgomery, no town given, pattern of criminal offenses, larceny from the house (x3) and false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Brooks Bradford Schwartz, of Wagoner, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, petit larceny and resisting an officer.
Swen August Swenson, of Fort Gibson, kidnapping and sexual battery.
Kore Bommeli, of Wagoner, felony value – false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Chase Robert Laymon, of Skiatook, embezzlement of rental property.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Ryan Barr, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Austin Brown III, of Wagoner, driving under the influence and improper passing-technique.
Michael James Garrett, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Max Herrera, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, transporting open container of liquor, throwing litter from vehicle and speeding.
Tyler Lee Johnson, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Lee Joice, of Wagoner, driving under the influence, failure to report address change to department of public safety, improper passing in no passing zone and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jay Daniel Limke, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Cassie Renee Lindsey, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
David Shannon Loveall, of McAlester, public intoxication.
Tabitha Marie Matlock, of Muskogee, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jarret Robert Priddy, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jerry Dewayne Rice, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to pay taxes due state.
Dale Roy Smock Jr., of Wagoner, dumping trash on public/private property.
William Paul Thieleke, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Gary Dean Welch, of Wagoner, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, failure to wear seatbelt and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Matthew Gabriel Zezima, of Broken Arrow, public intoxication.
Henry T. Miller, of Wagoner, reckless conduct with a firearm.
James Lee Provence, of Bristow, violation of protective order.
Robert Wayne Chesny,of Coweta, malicious injury to property.
SMALL CLAIMS
Wilhoit Properties, Inc., et al, vs. Latrice Coulter, et al, money judgment.
Wilhoit Properties, Inc., et al, vs. Billi Fewell, money judgment.
Aspen Asset Group, LLC vs. Brandon Ford, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Darren Shrum vs. Steven Lee Terry, replevin.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Cheryl Wylie, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Katie Sessions, money judgment.
Lonnie Crews vs. Gary Lee Tichenor, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Lonnie Crews vs. John Jacobs, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Bobbie Nachell Leaf, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Brianna Daulton, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Gary Stiner, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Gregg Spears, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Lori Russell, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Carolyn McDugle, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Chele Denton, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Jessica Marie Duncan, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Kristi Ladd, money judgment.
Oneta Animal Care, LLC vs. Leah Jackson, money judgment.
Roger E. Ayres vs. Michael Jason Janes, money judgment.
CIVIL CLAIMS
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Bruce Marlow, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Alicia Short, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Harold R. Story, indebtedness.
Mahan Construction, In. vs. Argonaut Insurance Co., breach of contract.
Jerrod Lee Epple vs. Faye Marie Epple, breach agreement/contract.
Kristina J. Ward vs. Estate of Mildred R. Lewis, breach agreement/contract.
Elite Service Company, Inc. vs. Xpert Plumbing, LLC, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Gateway Financial Solutions vs. Elza Sallee, indebtedness.
Progressive Direct Ins., Co. vs. Apolinar Vergara, negligence.
Western Sun Federal Credit Union vs. Leonard J. Emmons, et al, breach agreement/contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Terry Goodson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephen Foster, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jackie Lee Flinn, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs Jeremy Ronald Gray, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Diana Anglin, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs, Montana R. Eiden, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Farron L. Kempton, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Curtiss Beck, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jan E. Hill, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Eva Peppers, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Aaron Robert Brewer, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jered R. Henry, indebtedness.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Richard Davies, indebtedness.
Cheryl McCorcle and minor child vs. Elizabeth Nail, friendly suit.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co. vs. Steven Mimchael Ferguson, negligence.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Scott W. Melton and Monique Therese Beech
Mason Hunter Phillips and Faith Nicole Steelmon
Connor Wayne Sampson and Brooklyn Marie Broad
Andrew Scott McLaughlin and Whitney Dawn Dolan
Jedadia Paskanell Tullis and Samantha Jo Hewitt
Christopher Allan Johnson and Jennifer Lee Holt
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kayci Meschberger vs. Nickelas Aaron Meschberger, divorce.
Carly R. Thompson vs. Kyle M. Thompson, divorce.
Brandon Tucker vs. Tisha Tucker, divorce.
Phillip M. Shaffer vs. Susan J. Shaffer, divorce.
Sarah Elizabeth Bookout vs. Clinton Kelley Bookout, divorce.
Cassie R. Lindsey vs. Edward Earl Lindsey Jr., divorce.
Ryan Yocham vs. Richard Paulette, divorce.
Steven Ray Tucker vs. Cynthia Lee Tucker, divorce.
James Kilby vs. Cynthia Kilby, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Alisha Marie Smith and minor child vs. Brian Martinez.
Brittany R. Perryman and minor children (2) vs. Brenton Allen Shelby.
Courtney Ann Brown vs. Jerome Vance Brown
Michael Duane Grimes, et al, vs. Mathew J. Decker.
Andrea D. Melland, et al, vs. Valerie L. Praytor.
Mary Searl, et al, vs. Richard Rogers, et al.
Cynthia Lynn Kilby vs. James E. Kilby
Andrea L. Iwanski, et al, vs. Claudette Williams.
Mireya Hernandez vs. Lance S. Buckland