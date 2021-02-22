Wagoner County digs out after experiencing historic winter blast

“We had water break over on Delaware. The water line broke open and it took us a while to get that back up and running, but we didn’t have any businesses that were affected,” he said.

The weather also caused several municipal office and business closures in both Wagoner and Coweta, as well as delayed residential trash service.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot noted that while his office remained fully operational, they too experienced issues.

“When things got down to zero degrees, things weren't working and so we had some minor plumbing leaks in our jail and things of that nature. Luckily, those issues were fixed very, very quickly,” he said.

Despite the challenges of the historic cold, Elliot credits everyone working together

“Wagoner County is pretty resilient. We all band together and help each other out. I think that's reason why we were able to successfully negotiate this weather, without having major issues,” he said. “We've got a great set of county commissioners, great Emergency Management and great brothers and sisters in law enforcement here in Wagoner County. It was just one big team effort.”

