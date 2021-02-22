Wagoner County digs out after experiencing historic winter blast

Wagoner County residents are finally digging themselves out after two winter storms brought subzero temperatures and several inches of snow and ice to the region last week.
Many Wagoner County residents experienced controlled rolling blackouts after the Southwest Power Pool mandated power conservation efforts to stabilize the grid.
In Wagoner, road crews put in more than 100 overtime hours and spent a total of 444 hours on ice and winter weather cleanup.
Crews used graders, snow plows, loaders and backhoes to distribute approximately 120 tons of sand and salt mixture to help treat and clear roads.
The winter chill also put a strain on the city’s water system, leading to 10 major water leaks and causing normal water consumption to spike from 800,000 gallons per day to as much as 1.5 million gallons per day.
The strain on water was felt strongly in Okay, where Wagoner County Rural Water District No. 7 was forced to issue a critical alert on Saturday, Feb. 20, asking residents to conserve water for a short period.
District No. 7 Manager Brian Hathaway said the alert directly impacted around 500 customers in the Okay community and surrounding areas.
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said his city also experienced minor water issues.
“We had water break over on Delaware. The water line broke open and it took us a while to get that back up and running, but we didn’t have any businesses that were affected,” he said.
The weather also caused several municipal office and business closures in both Wagoner and Coweta, as well as delayed residential trash service.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot noted that while his office remained fully operational, they too experienced issues.
“When things got down to zero degrees, things weren't working and so we had some minor plumbing leaks in our jail and things of that nature. Luckily, those issues were fixed very, very quickly,” he said.
Despite the challenges of the historic cold, Elliot credits everyone working together
“Wagoner County is pretty resilient. We all band together and help each other out. I think that's reason why we were able to successfully negotiate this weather, without having major issues,” he said. “We've got a great set of county commissioners, great Emergency Management and great brothers and sisters in law enforcement here in Wagoner County. It was just one big team effort.”