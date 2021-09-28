Wagoner County detention officers use Narcan to save inmate

While an inmate was being booked into the Wagoner County jail, he started overdosing on opioids. Detention officers were forced to use Narcan to save his life.

According to a news release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was acting “erratic and combative” towards detention staff while they completed the booking process.

The inmate, Antonio Breck, 29, of Tulsa, was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and brought into the jail on Sept. 22. He was charged with receive, possess, conceal stolen vehicle and receive, possess and conceal stolen property.

It was later determined that the inmate has ingested an unknown amount of opioids, officials said. Detention officers started to render first aid to Breck, and then used Narcan to treat the overdose and restore his breathing.

Narcan, or naloxone, is an FDA-approved nasal spray approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, according to the drugs website.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said he’s thankful to the Cherokee Nation Regional Prevention Office for providing the Narcan to the entire department.

“I have very proud of my Wagoner County Detention center staff,” Elliott said. “They responded to an inmate that was having a medical emergency quickly and provided life saving measures to save this inmate life.”

