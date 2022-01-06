 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner County Deputies spread message of kindness over McDonald's hamburgers
Wagoner County Deputies spread message of kindness over McDonald’s hamburgers

Deputies have lunch with fifth graders

Deputies had cheeseburgers with a handful of Heritage Intermediate Grace Center fifth graders before talking about the importance of kindness.

 Courtesy: HIGC

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Deputies visited fifth graders at Heritage Intermediate Grace Center in Coweta as appreciation for the kind words spoken from a student.

Jaxton Little, a fifth grader, attended a previous convention with Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputies. While he was there, Little expressed his gratitude and appreciation toward all law enforcement.

Little saw deputies at a car accident last month, and they all said “have a good day” to each other, according to Wagoner County Sgt. Jeff Halfacre. You’d be hard-pressed to find Little not giving law enforcement personnel positive small-talk at any time.

Sgt. Halfacre later found out that Little had dealt with bullying in the past, and he wanted to do something special for him considering Little is a nice, young man with a big heart for first responders.

Deputies eat lunch with Jaxton Little

Little (center) has always respected law enforcement.

Halface decided before Little went off for Christmas break that he would drop by his school, pick up a handful of McDonald’s cheeseburgers and fries, and eat lunch with him. He wanted to let Little know that deputies will always have his back.

As it turned out, 121 fifth graders got to participate.

Sgt. Halfacre went on the microphone during lunch, and spoke about the importance of being kind to people. He brought along a team of deputies with him to interact with the other students.

“If you’re kind to people, good things will happen to you,” Halfacre said to the fifth graders.

Heritage Intermediate Grade Center staff were impressed how a small interaction became such a big teaching moment.

“Not only were all the officers affected by one student’s kind words but those words then touched 121 fifth graders, said Kristen Labus, a teacher at Heritage. “Look how far one kind word can travel.”

