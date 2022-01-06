Wagoner County Deputies spread message of kindness over McDonald’s hamburgers

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Deputies visited fifth graders at Heritage Intermediate Grace Center in Coweta as appreciation for the kind words spoken from a student.

Jaxton Little, a fifth grader, attended a previous convention with Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputies. While he was there, Little expressed his gratitude and appreciation toward all law enforcement.

Little saw deputies at a car accident last month, and they all said “have a good day” to each other, according to Wagoner County Sgt. Jeff Halfacre. You’d be hard-pressed to find Little not giving law enforcement personnel positive small-talk at any time.

Sgt. Halfacre later found out that Little had dealt with bullying in the past, and he wanted to do something special for him considering Little is a nice, young man with a big heart for first responders.

Halface decided before Little went off for Christmas break that he would drop by his school, pick up a handful of McDonald’s cheeseburgers and fries, and eat lunch with him. He wanted to let Little know that deputies will always have his back.

As it turned out, 121 fifth graders got to participate.