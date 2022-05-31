Wagoner County deputies searching for man exposing himself in dollar store

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for an indecent exposure suspect after he was caught in a dollar store pleasuring himself.

The sheriff’s office said an unknown man entered Dollar General in the Rocky Point area just before 1 p.m. on May 28, 2022.

The suspect walked around the store for about 15 minutes and went into the dog food isle, deputies said. From there, surveillance video shows the man removing his genitals from his pants and masturbating in the middle of the isle.

A mother and daughter, both adults, rounded the corner at opposite ends of the isle and witnessed the suspect masturbating, deputies noted. Once he noticed he was caught, the suspect ran out of the store in a hurry.

Deputies said the suspect is described as a 20-25 year-old white male, with brown hair, fair skin and a thin build. He is approximately 5’ 10’’, 160 pounds and wearing a crimson Oklahoma university t-shirt and black shorts. He was seen leaving the dollar store in a white truck with a yellow generator in the back headed eastbound toward Rocky Point and Whitehorn Cove. Deputies are unsure of the make and model of the truck, but it could be a late 90’s Chevrolet.

Deputies extensively searched the Rocky Point and Whitehorn Cove area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. They believe he frequents the Rocky Point campground area.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office asks the public if they recognize the suspect to call their office at 918-485-3124 and reference case number 22-0833.