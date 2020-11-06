 Skip to main content
Wagoner County deputies search for overdue subject

Jerry O'Bryan

Officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a man who was last known to be in the area of Mallard Bay near Okay.

Authorities say Jerry O’Bryan, 70, left his residence around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. He has not returned home and cannot be reached by cell phone.

O’Bryan is a white male standing 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has been entered in NCIC.

If anyone has information as to O’Bryan’s whereabouts, please contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

