Wagoner County deputies recover meth, weapons from search warrant in Broken Arrow

Wagoner County deputies recovered an abundance of meth, illegal marijuana, guns and cash after serving a search warrant in south Broken Arrow.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies, assisted by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies, conducted a search warrant in the 21000 block of East 43rd Street on March 3, 2022. That property is located in Wagoner County.

Deputies identified the homeowner as Sjon Shaw. Shaw held multiple felony warrants out of Tulsa County for trafficking controlled dangerous substances, possession of firearm AFCF, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, and more.

Deputies recovered 116 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of illegal marijuana, two firearms and $7,500 in cash, all attributed to drug proceeds. Deputies also recovered more than 11 pounds of silver that the suspect was believed to be converting his U.S. currency with in an attempt to conceal the drug proceeds.

Deputies were given consent by Shaw and his wife to recover the illegal narcotics and firearms on the property, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

According to the Wagoner County Jail, Shaw was booked on March 3, 2022 and released on March 14, 2022. His charges were aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance, carry or possess firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with security equipment and possession of CDS without tax stamp.

