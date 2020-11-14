 Skip to main content
Wagoner county deputies join Safe Trails Task Force

Deputies Oath

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigators Ben Noble, Joel Weber and Danny Elliott, from left, are sworn in as members of the Oklahoma Safe Trails Task Force by U.S. Marshall Kerry Pettingill.

 SERGEANT JEFF HALFACRE

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office investigators Danny Elliot, Ben Noble and Joel Weber have been appointed to the Oklahoma Safe Trails Task Force. The officers were sworn in on Nov. 5 by Eastern District U.S. Marshall Kerry Pettingill.

The Safe Trails Task Force gives specific federal credentials to investigators that allow them to investigate any major crimes that occur in Wagoner County involving an Indian tribe member.

It also grants investigators the authority to execute arrest and search warrants involving federal crimes.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said joining the task force will benefit WCSO by allowing investigators to start significant investigations immediately, rather than standing by for assisting agencies.

