Wagoner County Deputies discover chop shop with drugs after finding stolen vehicle

Wagoner County Deputies located a chop shop filled with stolen cars and drugs after attempting to locate one stolen car in in the 26400 block of East 18th Street South in the Catoosa area.

A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.

Deputies were attempting to locate a single car stolen out of Tulsa on April 18, and the last know GPS location was plotting to an address in that area, said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. Once deputies arrived, they found multiple cars in the yard. They ran some of the cars’ tags, and found out that many tags did not return to the correct cars.

Additionally, deputies found a utility trailer with a metal bracket over where the serial number would be. After getting a partial number to the trailer, deputies confirmed that it was stolen from a car dealership near Bartlesville, Sheriff Elliott said.

Upon further investigation, deputies found a gray 2010 model Chevrolet Silverado with a vehicle identification number returning to a 2012 white Chevrolet. A garage was eventually located, and inside they found a GMC Yukon matching the description of the stolen car they were originally looking for.

Sheriff Elliott and his deputies were able to get a search warrant for the home and garage on property. They confirmed the GMC was, in fact, stolen and inside was a plethora of cars parts, tools and a key ring filled with car remotes and keys. Numerous pieces of mail identified Robert Merrill as the owner of the home.

Deputies later searched the home and found meth and paraphernalia, including syringes, and scales. They also found multiple laptops believed to be used to print temporary paper tags for the vehicles. Multiple blank bills of sales were also found. The stolen vehicles were eventually taken into custody for evidence and a wrecker company took possession of the property.

About a week later, Wagoner County Deputies, along with help from Tulsa Police’s Auto Crimes Unit, got a second search warrant by a Wagoner County judge after confirming the cars on Merrill’s property were stolen. Deputies found the vehicle VIN numbers tampered with again, another laptop, DVR and more meth. Additionally, three vehicles that were at the property a week before were not there.

By May 16, a warrant request was submitted to Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp’s office, and a warrant was issued at Merrill’s property the next day. Merrill was charged with owning and operating chop shop, possessing stolen vehicles, possessing stolen property, engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, accessing a computer system or network with unlawful intent, possessing forged evidence of debit, altering or forging certificate of title, tampering with security equipment, possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Merrill’s bond was set at $250,000.