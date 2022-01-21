Wagoner County deputies arrest man accused of stealing truck, burglarizing dispensary after multi-county chase

Wagoner County deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for stealing a truck out of Cherokee County, burglarizing a dispensary, leading deputies on a chase and providing a fake name.

Deputies arrested Brandon Hembree, 33, of Welling, OK. He originally told deputies his name was Jesse Smith, from Tahlequah, but they later found out he provided a fake name.

Deputies were patrolling the area of 193rd and 71st Street in Wagoner County when they saw a maroon pickup speeding into a mobile home park around noon on Jan. 16. When deputies tried to make contact with the pickup driver, it accelerated at a high rate of speed through the mobile home park, they said.

The driver of the stolen truck attempted to lose deputies on several occasions by driving through parking lots and fields, deputies said. The driver eventually wrecked his vehicle near 21st and Garnett in Tulsa, and attempted to run away.

Deputies eventually caught up to the suspect about a block away while hiding near some HVAC units by a local business, according to bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody at that point.