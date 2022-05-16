 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagoner County deputies arrest 2 on burglary charges in Yonkers area

  • 0
Suspects

Suspects Jason W. Guy, 37, of Claremore (top) and Kelley Stephens, 33, of Tulsa (bottom), were brought in to the Wagoner County Detention Center. 

 Courtesy: Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Two people accused of kicking in and burglarizing a home in the Yonkers area of Wagoner County were arrested on Saturday, May 14.

Suspects Jason W. Guy, 37, of Claremore and Kelley Stephens, 33, of Tulsa, were brought in to the Wagoner County Detention Center. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near the 35200 block of East 655 Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the victim told them she’d been gone for a few days and came home to a kicked-in front door with numerous items taken, Sheriff Chris Elliott noted.

As deputies were searching the area looking for evidence, they found two, rundown RV’s near the victim’s home on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property. Guy and Stephens were sitting behind the RV next to a campfire. Deputies said numerous items described from the burglary were laying around the area in plain view.

The Cherokee Nation Marshall’s Service was eventually called to the scene since the victim was Cherokee, and so was Guy. A wrecker service from Coweta took possession of the RV.

People are also reading…

All items taken from the victim were located and returned, deputies said.

Guy was changed with second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property. Stephens was charged with knowing concealing stolen property, in addition to holding felony warrants out of Wagoner County and Tennessee.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stormwater fee yet to be decided in Wagoner

Stormwater fee yet to be decided in Wagoner

Wagoner’s hydrologist, along with a handful of city officials, are still contemplating how much to charge businesses and homeowners for what they’re calling a much-needed and long overdue stormwater fee in city limits.

Summerfest kicks off June 2 with venue change

Summerfest kicks off June 2 with venue change

Due to the ongoing construction of the stormwater project and streetscape project in Downtown Wagoner, the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to re-locate Summerfest to Maple Park temporarily for the 2022 festival. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert