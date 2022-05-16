Wagoner County deputies arrest 2 on burglary charges in Yonkers area

Two people accused of kicking in and burglarizing a home in the Yonkers area of Wagoner County were arrested on Saturday, May 14.

Suspects Jason W. Guy, 37, of Claremore and Kelley Stephens, 33, of Tulsa, were brought in to the Wagoner County Detention Center. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near the 35200 block of East 655 Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the victim told them she’d been gone for a few days and came home to a kicked-in front door with numerous items taken, Sheriff Chris Elliott noted.

As deputies were searching the area looking for evidence, they found two, rundown RV’s near the victim’s home on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property. Guy and Stephens were sitting behind the RV next to a campfire. Deputies said numerous items described from the burglary were laying around the area in plain view.

The Cherokee Nation Marshall’s Service was eventually called to the scene since the victim was Cherokee, and so was Guy. A wrecker service from Coweta took possession of the RV.

All items taken from the victim were located and returned, deputies said.

Guy was changed with second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property. Stephens was charged with knowing concealing stolen property, in addition to holding felony warrants out of Wagoner County and Tennessee.

