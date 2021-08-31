Wagoner County crews work shelter in Louisiana: 'It's the fear of the unknown'

Joined in with the Wagoner County crew is ten Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, four Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management members, three Oklahoma Health Dept. officials and one member from Craig County Emergency Management.

In total, there are about 100 people from multiple Oklahoma agencies assisting with storm relief efforts in Louisiana, Underwood said.

And it’s greatly needed.

As of Aug. 31, Underwood said their team has helped roughly 700 people in the shelter. Twenty busses showed up with evacuees before the storm hit. The evacuees only had what they could carry on them. Those who were water rescued had nothing but the damp clothes on their backs.

Wagoner County crews are working 12-hour shifts, alternating mornings and nights, Underwood said. When they arrived in Louisiana — earlier than scheduled on Aug. 28 — they worked 16, 18 or 20 hours straight. It wasn’t abnormal for crews to get three hours of sleep before getting back at it.

The strong winds are what did the majority of the damage in their area. Unfortunately, a lot of electrical infrastructure was the brunt of it, Underwood said. Not only are power poles down, but so are sub stations. The city’s water treatment plant was also taken out completely.