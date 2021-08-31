Wagoner County crews work shelter in Louisiana: 'It's the fear of the unknown'

Related: Wagoner County Emergency Management, GRDA crews respond to Louisiana for hurricane deployment
It’s the fear of the unknown for the majority of the people arriving at a shelter in Monroe, La. That parish, in particular, took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida. Severe water and wind damage are the biggest issues.
It’s where eight members from the Wagoner County Task Force and Swift Water Rescue teams are stationed. They’re helping anyone that comes in — any way they can.
Many of the people that come in to the shelter are scared and curious, crews noticed. They just want somebody who can answer their questions. Emergency crews simply don’t have the answers.
“We have a daughter here and her mom stayed back and didn’t want to come to the shelter. Now she’s trying to see if her mom made it through the storm,” said Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood. “A lot of people are asking if their house is still there and when they can go back home.”
Dozens of folks arriving at the shelter are soaking wet — they’ve just been water rescued. Others were evacuees fleeing their homes before the storm hit.
Joined in with the Wagoner County crew is ten Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, four Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management members, three Oklahoma Health Dept. officials and one member from Craig County Emergency Management.
In total, there are about 100 people from multiple Oklahoma agencies assisting with storm relief efforts in Louisiana, Underwood said.
And it’s greatly needed.
As of Aug. 31, Underwood said their team has helped roughly 700 people in the shelter. Twenty busses showed up with evacuees before the storm hit. The evacuees only had what they could carry on them. Those who were water rescued had nothing but the damp clothes on their backs.
Wagoner County crews are working 12-hour shifts, alternating mornings and nights, Underwood said. When they arrived in Louisiana — earlier than scheduled on Aug. 28 — they worked 16, 18 or 20 hours straight. It wasn’t abnormal for crews to get three hours of sleep before getting back at it.
The strong winds are what did the majority of the damage in their area. Unfortunately, a lot of electrical infrastructure was the brunt of it, Underwood said. Not only are power poles down, but so are sub stations. The city’s water treatment plant was also taken out completely.
“It’s going to be a long recovery for them,” Underwood said.
By the looks of things, Underwood said the levees seemed to hold after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
It isn’t uncommon for Wagoner County, and other Oklahoma agencies, to assist others in a time of need. Wagoner County crews set up shop at Camp Gruber, in Muskogee County, to assist with people being flown in after Katrina. The last storm Wagoner County crews went to was Hurricane Harvey, back in 2017. Like Ida, crews were on-site.
Underwood said he is unsure when crews will return back to Oklahoma, but they are prepared to stay in Louisiana for as long as it takes.