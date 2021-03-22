Wagoner County Courthouse no longer requiring visitors to wear face masks

District Court Judge Doug Kirkley said he was also looking to resume jury trials in May and attended the meeting to seek information about how Commissioners planned to move forward.

“If I have jurors come inside in May, which I really do need to do that, I need to know what kind of parameters I’m going to be working with. I’m trying to get a feel for when we will start relaxing more of the restrictions,” he said.

Hanning answered by leaving the judges in each courtroom the ability to decide for themselves what precautions they wanted to have in place.

Upon the confirmation, Kirkley announced he would require face masks through March only.

“I am probably, just to let everybody know, through March I’m going to ask folks to wear masks in the courtroom because I’m not limiting how many people are coming in. Just to get through March. I want to feel safe, but I also want to start accepting the science that’s saying we’re going down and you need to get back into the business of taking care of the people’s business,” he said.

It was unclear as of press time what other guidelines would be made for the courthouse’s other two courtrooms.