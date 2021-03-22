Wagoner County Courthouse no longer requiring visitors to wear face masks

The Wagoner County Courthouse will no longer require visitors to wear face masks after the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, March 15 and agreed to remove the COVID-19 mandate.
Chairman and District One Commissioner James Hanning made the motion, with Vice-Chairman and District Two Commissioner Chris Edwards giving the motion a second.
Member and District Three Commissioner Tim Kelley was not in attendance for the vote.
“I make a motion that we remove the mask mandate within the courthouse. The courtroom is obviously still the judge’s territory to recommend or require. As far as any limitations on occupancy, we have none at this point,” Hanning said.
Discussion on updating the courthouse’s COVID-19 policies centered around Wagoner’s improving COVID-19 infection numbers, which have been declining week-to-week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System currently lists Wagoner County in the “yellow” category, meaning the county is at low risk with between only 1.43 and 14.29 COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
“I think our numbers have definitely had improvement... I don’t think it’s just Wagoner,” Hanning said. “We’ve kind of been following the lead of how the state moves forward. If we remove the mask mandate inside the courtroom and any other county-owned building, I think we’d just be following what Governor Stitt has already put in place. I think that this point we would be fine to leave it on an individual basis of they get to choose.”
District Court Judge Doug Kirkley said he was also looking to resume jury trials in May and attended the meeting to seek information about how Commissioners planned to move forward.
“If I have jurors come inside in May, which I really do need to do that, I need to know what kind of parameters I’m going to be working with. I’m trying to get a feel for when we will start relaxing more of the restrictions,” he said.
Hanning answered by leaving the judges in each courtroom the ability to decide for themselves what precautions they wanted to have in place.
Upon the confirmation, Kirkley announced he would require face masks through March only.
“I am probably, just to let everybody know, through March I’m going to ask folks to wear masks in the courtroom because I’m not limiting how many people are coming in. Just to get through March. I want to feel safe, but I also want to start accepting the science that’s saying we’re going down and you need to get back into the business of taking care of the people’s business,” he said.
It was unclear as of press time what other guidelines would be made for the courthouse’s other two courtrooms.
Commissioners also listened as Kirkley noted the daily disinfectant spraying of the courthouse was also causing issues with deterioration.
“This is not a criticism. I appreciate it a lot, but the spraying of the court rooms and offices are starting to have its detrimental effects,” he said. “It’s starting to ruin the books and curl the papers. If you go in the stairwell, it’s eating the rubber. I’m just trying to eliminate any more deterioration. I’m asking for the spraying not to take place in my courtroom and my office.”
Hanning proposed only spraying once a week on Fridays, to which Kirkley agreed.
Continued cleaning of doorknobs and light switches with disinfectant wipes will also continue to take place throughout the week.
In separate items, Commissioners also agreed to move their meetings back to the Commissioner’s Meeting Room and open up the Fair Board Exhibit Hall once more to the public for rentals and meetings.