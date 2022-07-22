Wagoner County Conservation District to host Field Day highlighting CARE Champion

The Wagoner County Conservation District is pleased to host a demonstration field day on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., starting at the USDA Service Center, 26114 OK-51, Wagoner, Okla. This interactive event will showcase the process of having a prescribed burn, pond and fence installation that can improve the resiliency and productivity of a farming operation.

The field day will include information on topics such as, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) programs; Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, FSA Farm Loans, Wagoner County Conservation District, district programs, as well as information from the Veteran Farmers Coalition.

The Conservation and Agriculture Reach Everyone (CARE) Project is a collaborative effort led by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts with the Oklahoma Black Historical Research Project, Texas Agriforestry Small Farmers & Ranchers, and Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

The Wagoner County Conservation District is proud to be a partner of the CARE project and is committed to assisting all farmers in accessing conservation information, technical assistance, and financial programs.

For more information about the CARE project or to locate your conservation district, please visit www.okconservation.org/care or Jean Lam, Program Manager CARE Project Manager, PH: (405)-207-7260