Wagoner County Commissioners fund portion of Wagoner streetscape project

Wagoner County Commissioners agreed to help fund the city of Wagoner’s streetscape project after material price increases forced portions of the project to be eliminated from the original $1.2 million allocated from the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation.

There were three ad alternatives included in the streetscape; streetscape construction on Cherokee Street between Casaver Avenue and Lee Avenue (the east side of Cherokee), all the new plants and a decorative wall at Seymour Park on Cherokee Street, between the railroad and Main Street.

Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones and City Planner Doug Moore went to the Wagoner County Commissioners’ Regular Board Meeting on April 11 to ask if they’d be willing to pay for the east side of Cherokee add alternative, costing $87,800.

After further discussion, commissioners asked Jones and Moore how they’d go about paying for the plants spanning the entire streetscape, costing roughly $18,500. Their answer consisted of finding other alternative ways of funding through city organizations.

However, county commissioners were in favor of crews doing the planting all at once in order to keep a symmetrical and ascetically pleasing look in the downtown area.

Commissioners decided to fund the total $106,300 out of CARES funding.

“It’s great for the city and the county to be working together,” Jones said. “I’m glad to be a part of beautifying the county seat.”

The decorative wall at Seymour Park will not be funded at this time. Construction costs came in at $85,000 for that project. Jones said he is looking at potential private and public partnerships to pay for the wall in the near future. The wall’s purpose will hide the old traffic signal in the area, and provide adequate height for park goers’ safety.

This article will be updated.

