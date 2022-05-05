Wagoner County Commissioners deny rezoning change for hundreds of additional homes near Oneta Farms

Wagoner County Commissioners denied home builder Raush Coleman’s request to build hundreds of additional homes behind the existing Oneta Farms subdivision near East 121st Street South and South 241st E. Ave.

Wagoner County Commissioners voted against extending the zoning change, in a packed room with about a dozen attendees having to stand outside the door at the May 2 commissioners meeting.

Representatives from Rausch Coleman and the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa were present at the meeting, including a plethora of homeowners who either live in the existing Oneta Farms neighborhood, or in homes nearby. The meeting lasted over two hours.

Those against the rezoning change feel that erosion and excessive storm water runoff has been an on-going problem for the neighborhood. Others are worried that more homes will mean more families, and that will put an even greater burden on Broken Arrow Public Schools, and their current staff shortage. Public safety is also a concern for some homeowners since they believe the more homes that get built, the longer it will take for deputies to respond to calls since they could be tied up in other calls throughout the county.

One man who lives adjacent to the neighborhood, said his farming duties have suffered from the erosion and standing water. A few people said the nearby roads will deteriorate with more families.

Those for the additional homes, including representatives with Rauch Coleman, feel that more homes mean more growth for the county. Property tax will fund both the schools and public safety concerns. In return, more families will mean more money being spent at stores in Wagoner County, which will in turn be used to pave roads and improve other infrastructure. They also believe it gives first-time homebuyers the chance to own an affordable home and get on their feet without paying top dollar.

Wagoner County Commissioner James Hanning, District 1, said the growth is coming to Wagoner County, just like it is in surrounding counties. He said he’s not the biggest fan of more rooftops because, in return, it will cause more problems for existing homeowners. It’s more of a burden for the sheriff’s office, and on the infrastructure, he said. In reality, Hanning said he’d like to see more businesses.

Prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the Wagoner Metropolitan Area Planning Commission hosted a public forum on April 26 at 6 p.m. regarding the zoning change.

Wagoner County Commissioner Chris Edwards, District 2, said erosion was a large concern of his, especially since the issues haven’t been addressed, allegedly. He said similar issues erosions issues were in place when he first heard about it in 2016. Edwards denied the motion and Commissioner Tim Kelley, district 3, seconded it.

