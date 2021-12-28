Wagoner County Commissioners approve spike vests, carriers for detention officers

Wagoner County Commissioners approved the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office to purchase 30 Level 1 spike vests and carriers to keep detention officers extra safe from contraband inside the jail.

The vests will be able to defeat edge weapons being thrusted into the front or back of the body, Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

Currently, Wagoner County detention officers have a taser or OC spray, at most, while inside the jail, Elliott explained at the Dec. 27 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“It’s not if we have a detention officer stabbed or cut, it’s when,” Elliott said. “It’s going to happen. Detention officers are stabbed and killed at an alarming rate in jails all over the country.”

Sheriff Elliott recommended that they use Cares Act funds for the purchase of 30 vests and carriers. It would allow every jail employee to have one. It costs $18,600 for the 30 spike vests and carriers. Commissioners approved the recommendation.