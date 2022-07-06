Wagoner County businesses achieve first place in 2022 Best in the Burbs

Fifteen Wagoner County businesses achieved first place in the 2022 Best in the Burbs Contest, sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. Thousands of entries across northeast Oklahoma were submitted for the recognition.
The winners are:
Auto Dealer: Kevin Grover Buick GMC, Wagoner
Wrecker Service: Wagoner Wrecker Services, Wagoner
Barber Shop: The Spot Style Shop, Wagoner
Medical Spa: Your Necks Best Friend, Wagoner
Place for a Massage: Your Necks Best Friend, Wagoner
Hospital: Wagoner Community Hospital
Nursing Home: Coweta Manor, Coweta
Pharmacy: Owl Drugs and Gifts, Wagoner
Physical Therapy Clinic: Wagoner Community Hospital Physical Therapy, Wagoner
Attorney: Rebecca Hunter, Hunter Law Office, Coweta
Firefighter: Jimmy Cagle, Wagoner
Law Enforcement Officer: Tony Ponds, Wagoner
Photographer: Traci Baker Photography, Wagoner
Photography Business: Traci Baker Photography, LLC, Wagoner
Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design Company: Oklahoma GraphX and Embroidery, Wagoner