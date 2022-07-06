 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagoner County businesses achieve first place in 2022 Best in the Burbs

  • 0
Burbs

Best in the Burbs 2022

 Tulsa World File

Fifteen Wagoner County businesses achieved first place in the 2022 Best in the Burbs Contest, sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. Thousands of entries across northeast Oklahoma were submitted for the recognition.

The winners are:

Auto Dealer: Kevin Grover Buick GMC, Wagoner

Wrecker Service: Wagoner Wrecker Services, Wagoner

Barber Shop: The Spot Style Shop, Wagoner

Medical Spa: Your Necks Best Friend, Wagoner

Place for a Massage: Your Necks Best Friend, Wagoner

Hospital: Wagoner Community Hospital

Nursing Home: Coweta Manor, Coweta

Pharmacy: Owl Drugs and Gifts, Wagoner

Physical Therapy Clinic: Wagoner Community Hospital Physical Therapy, Wagoner

Attorney: Rebecca Hunter, Hunter Law Office, Coweta

People are also reading…

Firefighter: Jimmy Cagle, Wagoner

Law Enforcement Officer: Tony Ponds, Wagoner

Photographer: Traci Baker Photography, Wagoner

Photography Business: Traci Baker Photography, LLC, Wagoner

Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design Company: Oklahoma GraphX and Embroidery, Wagoner

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UCO awards prestigious leadership scholarship to Wagoner student

UCO awards prestigious leadership scholarship to Wagoner student

The University of Central Oklahoma recently awarded the President’s Leadership Scholarship to Wagoner High School graduate Ariel Luna in recognition of their demonstrated talent and distinguished achievement in leadership, citizenship, service and communication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert